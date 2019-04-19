Spurs' Coyote Named the 'Most Terrifying Sports Mascot' in Texas

It seems Grosse's parameters for "terrifying" might be a better fit with "weird" however. Stanford University's mascot — a tree — won the title for California while Syracuse University's orange (yes, the fruit) named Otto claimed it for New York.
The most terrifying mascots in the #SportsBiz by state.— Chris Grosse (@Chris_Grosse) April 16, 2019
Agree? Disagree? Discuss. pic.twitter.com/WTZKbMSO18
Have you met @henrythetaco? He has no face! 🌮— Adam Aldrete (@araldrete) April 17, 2019
At least SA's beloved mascot wasn't among the absolute scariest, though. It's easy to see why these others won the distinction.
Ummmmm. It’s the pants thing... isn’t it? #PantsOptional https://t.co/j8XOmLWo4j— The Coyote (@SpursCoyote) April 17, 2019
Your #1 seeds: pic.twitter.com/GudDQ4xm5W— Chris Grosse (@Chris_Grosse) April 16, 2019
