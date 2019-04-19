Spurs' Coyote Named the 'Most Terrifying Sports Mascot' in Texas

click image Instagram / spurscoyote

The most terrifying mascots in the #SportsBiz by state.



Agree? Disagree? Discuss. pic.twitter.com/WTZKbMSO18 — Chris Grosse (@Chris_Grosse) April 16, 2019

Have you met @henrythetaco? He has no face! 🌮 — Adam Aldrete (@araldrete) April 17, 2019

San Antonians may love the Spurs Coyote, but it not everyone's wild about the mascot.According to a new list compiled by Chris Grosse, the assistant athletic director for marketing at Penn State University, the Coyote is the "most terrifying" mascot in Texas.It seems Grosse's parameters for "terrifying" might be a better fit with "weird" however. Stanford University's mascot — a tree — won the title for California while Syracuse University's orange (yes, the fruit) named Otto claimed it for New York.One local Twitter user pointed out that the San Antonio Missions' mascot, Henry the Puffy Taco, doesn't even have a face.Still, judging from the Coyote's tweets, he didn't seem too bothered by the title. He even provided a theory as to why he was named among the most terrifying.At least SA's beloved mascot wasn't among the absolute scariest, though. It's easy to see why these others won the distinction.