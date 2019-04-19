Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 19, 2019

Spurs' Coyote Named the 'Most Terrifying Sports Mascot' in Texas

Posted By on Fri, Apr 19, 2019 at 11:36 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SPURSCOYOTE
  • Instagram / spurscoyote
San Antonians may love the Spurs Coyote, but it not everyone's wild about the mascot.

According to a new list compiled by Chris Grosse, the assistant athletic director for marketing at Penn State University, the Coyote is the "most terrifying" mascot in Texas.
It seems Grosse's parameters for "terrifying" might be a better fit with "weird" however. Stanford University's mascot — a tree — won the title for California while Syracuse University's orange (yes, the fruit) named Otto claimed it for New York.

One local Twitter user pointed out that the San Antonio Missions' mascot, Henry the Puffy Taco, doesn't even have a face.
Still, judging from the Coyote's tweets, he didn't seem too bothered by the title. He even provided a theory as to why he was named among the most terrifying.
At least SA's beloved mascot wasn't among the absolute scariest, though. It's easy to see why these others won the distinction.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. McDonald's Franchise Owner Offering Free Coffee After Spurs Playoff Wins Since Circle K Won't Anymore Read More

  2. 46th Annual Fiesta Arts Fair Setting Up at Southwest School of Art This Weekend Read More

  3. Rita Moreno Talks Career, Education and West Side Story Ahead of Her San Antonio Appearance Read More

  4. This Year's WEBB Party Reimagines Aztec as 'Studio 54 on Steroids' with Stayin' Alive Theme Read More

  5. An Ironic Guilty Pleasure: a Review of Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...