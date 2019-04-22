Head to the Tobin for a Special Performance of Monty Python's Spamalot

click to enlarge Courtesy of Monty Python's Spamalot

Of all the movies to be adapted into a stage musical, Monty Python and the Holy Grail is certainly one of the more deserving. Spamalot’s extended send-up of all things Arthurian features famous songs from the original film like “Brave Sir Robin,” plus a full slate of new satirical music written by Monty Python alum Eric Idle and composer John Du Prez, including “He Is Not Dead Yet,” “You Won’t Succeed on Broadway” and the endlessly modulating schlocky love ballad “The Song That Goes Like This.”Idle’s stage adaptation hits all of the Holy Grail’s famous beats — from the shrubbery-demanding Knights Who Say Ni to the infamous killer rabbit — with a plot expansion that lampoons Broadway tropes whilst enacting them onstage. It premiered on Broadway in 2005 with a legendary cast featuring the inimitable Tim Curry as King Arthur, and was an instant hit that handily won that year’s Tony Award for Best Musical.After Spamalot’s one-night engagement at the Tobin, the cast will return to the stage for a post-show Q&A to answer all your questions about spiteful Frenchmen, the dismembered Black Knight, the velocity of an unladen swallow and more!