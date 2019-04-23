Attention Local Filmmakers: Deadline Approaching for San Antonio Film Festival Submissions

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Film Festival
Launched in 1994, the San Antonio Film Festival (known familiarly as SAFILM) presents itself as an accessible and inclusive “platform for filmmakers to express the full diversity of their cinematic voices.” Open to students of varying experience levels as well as aspiring filmmakers and industry pros from all over the world, the festival is accepting narrative, animated, documentary and experimental submissions through Friday, April 26 in the following categories: Feature Length Films (at least 40 minutes in length); Short Films (under 40 minutes in length); College Films (features or shorts made by college students); High School Films (features or shorts made by high school students); and Films Made in San Antonio (features or shorts shot inside Bexar County). SAFILM also accepts screenplays and teleplays as part of a separate competition with prizes in the categories of Feature and Short.
While early birds wisely took advantage of discounted submission rates, the submission fee is now $90. Accepted films will be announced by July 4 at safilm.com
.
In addition to exposure at the 25th annual SAFILM (July 30 to August 4 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts), accepted films as well as their casts and crew members will be in the running for more than a dozen awards and prizes, from the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature to the Jury Prize for Best Performance.
For guidelines and details, visit safilm.com
; to submit a film, visit filmfreeway.com/safilm
.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: July 30-Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-11:45 p.m.
(210) 885-5888
Special Events and Film
