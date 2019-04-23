Online Voting Now Open for Artist Foundation of San Antonio’s $15,000 and $5,000 People’s Choice Awards

-
Courtesy of Artist Foundation of San Antonio
Co-founded by artists/arts advocates Bettie Ward and Patricia Pratchett, the Artist Foundation of San Antonio proudly stands out from other local organizations by providing funding directly to artists to create original new works. Since its formation in 2005, the nonprofit has awarded 116 artist grants totaling $687,500. The grants are designed to “recognize artistic achievement, dedication to an artistic discipline and the potential for further professional development” and are determined by a panel comprised of local and national artists, art professionals, art educators and individuals.
Now in the midst of its 12th grant cycle, the Artist Foundation is preparing to award $15,000 grants to three artists whose project proposals fall within the realms of literary art, performing arts and visual arts. A new development this year that’s rightfully generating a buzz on social media, the People’s Choice Award — to be determined by online voting at artistfound.org
— also rings it at $15,000 and the top three runners up will earn $5,000 awards, regardless of their artistic discipline. Voting began yesterday and ends on May 6.
Before casting a vote, take a minute to consider the unusual projects proposed below (provided by Artist Foundation of San Antonio) and keep in mind that you can only vote once. All of the 2019 AF Grant recipients will be announced May 14 at Artpace during a ceremony that’s free and open to the public (5-6:30pm Tue, May 14, 445 N. Main Ave.
).
LITERARY ARTS
Robert C Bunch
Dreams, Visions, Other Worlds: Interviews with Texas Artists
is my 100,000-word, generously illustrated book-in-progress for Texas A&M University Press, for which I seek funding to offset costs for acquiring high-resolution images, research materials, travel to artist studios and exhibitions, and publication subvention.
Andrea J Sanderson
She Tastes Like Music
is a euphony of original songs and poems that chronicles my insatiable love of diverse music genres and highlights the prolific artistry of the many musicians that have inspired me over the years.
Laura Van Prooyen
The Amazing Machine
is a book of poems (in-progress) that examines the ambivalence of human longing and belonging and speaks directly to the paradox of place, that simultaneous desire to stay rooted and to leave; the poems take on nostalgia as a creative challenge, aiming to embody many locations at once and create a complex yearning for multiple concepts of home.
click to enlarge
-
An image Amada Miller shared in conjunction with her Artist Foundation proposal
VISUAL ARTS
Jennifer Khoshbin
With this grant, I propose to design and build a beautiful, modern, audio sculpture that acts as a portable bell tower to be placed in changing locations throughout San Antonio. The soothing tone of the bell tower calls a community to attention simultaneously en masse, giving us reason to pause, reflect and connect to those around us, to our memories, and to our place.
Amada Miller
For this project, I plan to make 55 handblown glass bells with iron meteorite fragments as the bell clap. These bells represent a NASA mission that placed seismometers on the surface of the moon and discovered “Moon Quakes,” a vibration felt on the moon’s surface when struck by a celestial object. Working with a composer, the bells will be arranged and played for audiences to hear what these quakes might sound like if our moon had its own atmosphere.
Jose Villalobos
In my work I deconstruct and manipulate found objects within the norteño culture as a form of dismantling toxic masculinity and machismo. With this grant, I would travel to different regions of Mexico to create a framed archival photo series and sculptural foot molds of working men’s feet, and, if agreed upon, purchase a personal pair of their boots to manipulate for use in an installation.
click to enlarge
-
Jose Villalobos photographed by Marc Arevalo
PERFORMING ARTS
Michele Monseau
My Artist Foundation project expands the audio component of my work: I have written and recorded 12 rough mixes for a full-length album’s worth of songs that lyrically and musically traffic in the imagery I traditionally work with in my video pieces, and are presented through the medium of rock music. I plan to use Artist Foundation funding to hire additional musicians to enhance the song arrangements, a producer and engineer to execute the final mixes, to send the final mixes to be professionally mastered, to have the album manufactured and distributed as an object on vinyl and CD, and to set up marketing, distribution and digital downloads on my website and on Soundcloud, Bandcamp, and various other sites.
Michael M Ryan
click to enlarge
Los San Patricios (St. Patrick’s) Battalion
-
Michael M Ryan photographed by Justin Parr
is the newest musical creation by Mike Ryan (My Cryin’ Coyotes, Coyote Dreams); his 8 piece Celtic/Mexican band, made up of San Antonio’s finest underground musicians, shall accompany Azteca and Irish dancers along with historical photographic images and narration that will both honor and summon the spirits of the Irish soldiers, immigrants and slaves that fought and died alongside the Mexican people during the Mexican-American War of 1846.
Kevin Salfen
In a Memory Palace
is a groundbreaking intercultural theater work that, through the use of interactive technology, invites people in communities where it is performed to share their stories about migration, memory, and memory loss and incorporates those stories into an ever richer, ever deeper performance.
