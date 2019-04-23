Texicanas Cast Member Hosting Series Premiere Watch Party in San Antonio

click to enlarge
-
Bravo.com
-
Members of the Texicans cast tip back Margaritas and look fab.
San Antonians excited to see a bit of the Alamo City on the upcoming Bravo series Texicanas
can celebrate the premiere locally — and maybe even with drama queens who star on the reality show.
A premiere watch party
will take place at Hotel Discotheque on May 7 at 9 p.m. The dance club is owned by Texicanas
cast member Karla Ramirez and her husband Manoli Zacharias. The choice of venue suggests the party will include appearances from Ramirez and maybe even other cast members.
Details
are scarce at this time, though we're sure a fierce energy will fill the dance club given the clips
we've seen of the show.
The premiere comes just more than a year after rumors swirledi
that Bravo had chosen the Alamo City for its newest reality show. Rather than join the Real Housewives
family, Texicanas
shows six Mexican-born or Mexican-American women as they "navigate love, family, and, of course, drama, all while maintaining their connection to Mexican culture and traditions."
In addition to Ramirez, the show will also follow Penny Ayarzagoitia, Mayra Farret, Lorena Martinez, Anayancy Nolasco and Luz Ortiz. Want to feel like you already know these glam ladies before the premiere? Read more about them here
.
If you can't make it to the watch party, you can always use the TV to see how these ladies represent the 2-1-0.
