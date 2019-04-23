Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Texicanas Cast Member Hosting Series Premiere Watch Party in San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Apr 23, 2019 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge Members of the Texicans cast tip back Margaritas and look fab. - BRAVO.COM
  • Bravo.com
  • Members of the Texicans cast tip back Margaritas and look fab.
San Antonians excited to see a bit of the Alamo City on the upcoming Bravo series Texicanas can celebrate the premiere locally — and maybe even with drama queens who star on the reality show.

A premiere watch party will take place at Hotel Discotheque on May 7 at 9 p.m. The dance club is owned by Texicanas cast member Karla Ramirez and her husband Manoli Zacharias. The choice of venue suggests the party will include appearances from Ramirez and maybe even other cast members.

Details are scarce at this time, though we're sure a fierce energy will fill the dance club given the clips we've seen of the show.

The premiere comes just more than a year after rumors swirledi that Bravo had chosen the Alamo City for its newest reality show. Rather than join the Real Housewives family, Texicanas shows six Mexican-born or Mexican-American women as they "navigate love, family, and, of course, drama, all while maintaining their connection to Mexican culture and traditions."



In addition to Ramirez, the show will also follow Penny Ayarzagoitia, Mayra Farret, Lorena Martinez, Anayancy Nolasco and Luz Ortiz. Want to feel like you already know these glam ladies before the premiere? Read more about them here.

If you can't make it to the watch party, you can always use the TV to see how these ladies represent the 2-1-0.
Location Details Hotel Discotheque
Hotel Discotheque
18326 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX
Performance club and General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Head to the Tobin for a Special Performance of Monty Python's Spamalot Read More

  2. San Antonio Great Northwest Library Closed For Renovations Read More

  3. San Antonio's Barney Smith Appears in Meme for His Former Toilet Seat Collection Read More

  4. Fan Favorite Fiesta Event Cornyation Returns with King Anchovy LIV Mindy Miller Hill Read More

  5. Spurs' Coyote Named the 'Most Terrifying Sports Mascot' in Texas Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...