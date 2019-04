Texicanas Cast Member Hosting Series Premiere Watch Party in San Antonio

click to enlarge Bravo.com

Members of the Texicans cast tip back Margaritas and look fab.

San Antonians excited to see a bit of the Alamo City on the upcoming Bravo seriescan celebrate the premiere locally — and maybe even with drama queens who star on the reality show. premiere watch party will take place at Hotel Discotheque on May 7 at 9 p.m. The dance club is owned bycast member Karla Ramirez and her husband Manoli Zacharias. The choice of venue suggests the party will include appearances from Ramirez and maybe even other cast members. Details are scarce at this time, though we're sure a fierce energy will fill the dance club given the clips we've seen of the show.The premiere comes just more than a year after rumors swirledi that Bravo had chosen the Alamo City for its newest reality show. Rather than join thefamily,shows six Mexican-born or Mexican-American women as they "navigate love, family, and, of course, drama, all while maintaining their connection to Mexican culture and traditions."In addition to Ramirez, the show will also follow Penny Ayarzagoitia, Mayra Farret, Lorena Martinez, Anayancy Nolasco and Luz Ortiz. Want to feel like you already know these glam ladies before the premiere? Read more about them here If you can't make it to the watch party, you can always use the TV to see how these ladies represent the 2-1-0.