Aspiring Designers to Showcase Their Talents at the Cutting Edge Fiesta Fashion Show

While seeing the words “Fiesta” and “fashion” together in the same sentence will likely conjure visions of flowers crowns, guayaberas, embroidered Mexican dresses and bedazzled chanclas, the Cutting Edge Fiesta Fashion show serves up something decidedly fiercer. A Fiesta tradition since 1980, the event showcases the talents of aspiring designers enrolled in the Fashion Management program at University of the Incarnate Word.Representing an entire year of work, the Cutting Edge starts taking shape each fall, when students present a collection of 12 illustrations to be judged by faculty and industry pros. Of those 12, the top eight are green-lighted and student designers get to work creating patterns and preliminary samples. During the spring semester, their final looks are created and judged before two panels — one focusing on design and the other on construction.Putting into practice skills they’ve learned in Fashion Show Production class, the runway portion of the Cutting Edge is produced entirely by students — from the booking of models to sound, staging, lighting, hair and makeup.As reflected on the Cutting Edge’s official Fiesta medal — which graphic design majors Tehua Cruz and Rachel Villacorta created with inspiration from a dress designed by Alejandrina Sanchez — the event made an intriguing move this year from UIW’s Rosenberg Sky Room to the McNay Art Museum. Proceeds from the sale of tickets, which range from $25 for general admission to $65 for a VIP experience complete with a cocktail reception, go toward scholarships for students currently enrolled in UIW’s Fashion Management program.