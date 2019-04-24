Email
Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Fiesta Pops Joins San Antonio Symphony, Guadalupe Dance Company and Mariachis for Special Performances

Posted By on Wed, Apr 24, 2019 at 8:30 AM

For its annual Fiesta celebration, the San Antonio Symphony welcomes guest conductor Andrés Lopera to lead the ensemble through an evening of Mexican and Latin American music. In addition to Arturo Márquez’s Conga del Fuego Nuevo and Morton Gould’s Guaracha (from his Latin American Symphonette), the ensemble will perform an array of traditional folk tunes arranged for full orchestra.

Doubling down on the Fiesta spirit, the Symphony will be joined by preeminent mariachi ensemble Campanas de América as well as the folklórico and flamenco dancers of the Guadalupe Dance Company, who will bring an authentic and colorful flourish to the performance.

$10-$96, 8pm Fri April 26-Sat April 27, 2pm Sun April 28, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B Performance Hall, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, sasymphony.org.
Classical Music
Map

