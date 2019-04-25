Presa House Gallery Celebrates NALAC’s 30th Anniversary with the Group Exhibition ‘A Common Vision’

click to enlarge Suzy Gonzalez

click to enlarge Mari Hernandez

click to enlarge Rigoberto Gonzales

Event Details "A Common Vision" @ Presa House Gallery 725 S. Presa St. Southtown San Antonio, Texas When: Fri., May 3, 6-11 p.m. and May 4-31 Price: Free Art Map

Proof that big things can indeed come in small packages, Southtown’s quaint and homey Presa House Gallery traffics in far-reaching ideas and collaborations with artists, galleries and curators from beyond the San Antonioorbit. The latest example of co-directors Rigoberto Luna and Jenelle Esparza’s thoughtful programming takes shape in a multimedia exhibition organized in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC). Launched in San Antonio in 1989 with a mission to promote, advance, develop and cultivate the Latino arts field, NALAC has distributed $2.3 million in grants to more than 185,000 Latin@/x artists and arts organizations across the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and Central America.When it came to assembling the show, Luna approached more than a dozen artists who have earned NALAC grants over the years.“Thankfully the artists in the show enthusiastically decided to participate, many expressing deep gratitude for the role NALAC has played in their art careers,” Luna told us.Employing drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, video and collage to address themes of “self-exploration, cultural identity, race, history and socio-economic issues,” the resulting group show “A Common Vision” brings together more than a few familiar names — including co-director Esparza, Fernando Andrade, Rolando Briseño, Anel Flores, Adriana Garcia, Raul Gonzalez, Rigoberto Gonzalez, Suzy Gonzales, Mari Hernandez, Veronica Jaeger, Michael Menchaca, Jesse J Ruiz, Ray Santisteban, Luis Valderas and Guillermina Zabala. Following the First Friday reception, “A Common Vision” remains on view by appointment through May 31.