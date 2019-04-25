Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 25, 2019

The Office's Kate Flannery, Glee's Jane Lynch Heading to San Antonio This Fall

Posted By on Thu, Apr 25, 2019 at 4:59 PM

COURTESY OF TWO LOST SOULS
  • Courtesy of Two Lost Souls
If you follow the sage advice of "talk classy, act nasty," may want to score tickets to "Two Lost Souls" at the Empire Theatre.

The act unites dynamic duo Kate Flannery (Meredeith Palmer from The Office) and Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester on Glee), who will present a cabaret and comedy special on Thursday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. According to a press release, the two comedians will "entertain the audience with a perfect combination of comedic timing, singing chops and witty banter."

Dedicated fans can opt in on the $125 VIP package that includes premium seating and a meet-and-greet with the pair. The non-VIP options include tickets at $39.50 or $49.50.
Location Details Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
226 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Costume Drama: A Flood of Social Media Scandals Sparks a Conversation on Race and Representation Read More

  2. Texicanas Cast Member Hosting Series Premiere Watch Party in San Antonio Read More

  3. Commentary: Behind the Scenes at Cornyation, Fiesta’s ‘Black Sheep’ Event Read More

  4. Aspiring Designers to Showcase Their Talents at the Cutting Edge Fiesta Fashion Show Read More

  5. Phoning Home: After a Successful Netflix Series, San Antonio-born Actor Henry Thomas Branches Out Into Fantasy Fiction Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...