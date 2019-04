The Office's Kate Flannery, Glee's Jane Lynch Heading to San Antonio This Fall

Courtesy of Two Lost Souls

If you follow the sage advice of "talk classy, act nasty," may want to score tickets to "Two Lost Souls" at the Empire Theatre.The act unites dynamic duo Kate Flannery (Meredeith Palmer from) and Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester on), who will present a cabaret and comedy special on Thursday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. According to a press release, the two comedians will "entertain the audience with a perfect combination of comedic timing, singing chops and witty banter."Dedicated fans can opt in on the $125 VIP package that includes premium seating and a meet-and-greet with the pair. The non-VIP options include tickets at $39.50 or $49.50.