Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Former Spur Bruce Bowen Hired as Basketball Coach at San Antonio School

Posted By on Tue, Apr 30, 2019 at 11:54 AM

click image CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN
  • Cornerstone Christian
Cornerstone Christian School will have a local celebrity heading its basketball team.

No, Fiesta Sucia hasn't been drafted as center. None other than former Spur and fan favorite Bruce Bowen will lead the school's varsity boys basketball team as head coach, the school announced on its website. Bowen told KSAT he's looking forward to teaching young players the fundamentals of the game.

"I'm just happy seeing the joy on kids' faces when they do something they may not have been able to do before," he told the station. "With basketball, I'm able to impact kids and teach them the lessons of life through the game I love."

Bowen certainly seems qualified for the position — maybe even overqualified. He's a three-time NBA champ who has since used his skills for the game as an NBA analyst. Last year, he was fired from that gig after the Los Angeles Clippers camp took a dislike to his comments critical of Kawhi Leonard.



When speaking to KSAT, Bowen indicated that he's more than ready for the new challenge.

"They told me that I'd be in charge of building from seventh grade to twelfth, even though I'm the varsity head coach," he said. "I got goosebumps thinking about it because to me, that's the ultimate."

