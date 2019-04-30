Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Texas Man Beats Up Coworker Who Revealed Avengers: Endgame Spoiler
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Apr 30, 2019 at 12:10 PM
click to enlarge
A Texas man got his ass beat after revealing a spoiler to the box office record-breaking Avengers: Endgame
movie.
According to a post
on the Friendswood City Facebook page, police responded to an assault at a Domino's Pizza on Sunday evening. Apparently, one of the restaurant's employees, 33-year-old Justin Gregory Surface, assaulted a coworker
who revealed a plot point from the hot Marvel Comics property.
To be fair, hearing a spoiler from the film would ruin the Endgame
experience. After all, the three-hour film is the culmination of 11 franchises and 21 films spread out over 11 years of Marvel films. Many fans would agree Surface had a right to be pissed.
Police officers must have been pretty understanding too. The restaurant employee only received a citation for the assault
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Avengers, spoilers, Endgame, Texas, San Antonio, beat up, assault, Friendswood City, Image