All the May the 4th Events Happening in San Antonio

Courtesy of San Antonio Wookiee Walk
Star Wars fans' favorite day of the year is approaching, and that means there will be special events to celebrate May the 4th. Here's where you can gather with your brethren and geek out in San Antonio.
Star Wars Pub Run //
More for beer guzzlers than fitness junkies, the monthly pub run's May installment will have a Star Wars theme. Revelers will gather at Moses Rose's Hideout and will travel to 12 more bars, ending up at the Bonham Exchange. Expect to see lots of Princess Leias, Luke Skywalkers and Darth Vaders getting boozy and running through the streets. Free, Fri May 3, 7pm-2am, Moses Rose's Hideout, 516 E Houston St, facebook.com.
NVC Presents May 4th and Wookiee Walk //
The annual Wookiee Walk returns this weekend! This favorite event allows fans to dress up in inspired looks and stroll around the lake at Northwest Vista College. Props will even be set up around the lake for photo ops. In addition to the walk, expect a costume contest, music, games, activities, food trucks, vendors and more. A screening of The Last Jedi
starts around sundown, so bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free, Sat May 4, 4-9:30pm, Northwest Vista College, 3535 N Ellison Dr, facebook.com.
La Llorona's May the Force Be With You! //
More than 30 vendors and artists will bring their best Star Wars-inspired creations to Hermann Sons Rathskeller Bar for a jam-packed night. The themed market will be complete with a special performance by the League of Eccentric Souls, costumed appearances by the 501st Legion and a screening area of Star Wars IV, V and VI. $5, Sat May 4, 6-10:30pm, Hermann Sons Rathskeller Bar, (210) 226-5432, 525 S St Mary's St facebook.com.
Star Wars Night at the Missions //
What goes better together than minor-league baseball and a little cosplay? A fireworks show will follow the Missions' game against the Round Rock Express. $8-$20, Sat May 4, 7-10pm, Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, 5757 US-90, facebook.com.
Star Wars Watch Party //
If you just want to kick back and celebrate Star Wars, The Dog House Bar & Grill promises to deliver just that approach. The San Pedro spot will feature drink specials and specialty drinks from "light side" and "dark side" menus throughout the watch party. There will also be drinking games, trivia and prizes for the best Star Wars costumes. So go ahead and bump this iconic track
to prepare for the shenanigans. Free, Sat May 4, 1pm, The Dog House Bar & Grill, 16111 San Pedro Ave #117, Hollywood Park, facebook.com.
Star Wars Zumbathon //
Who said Boba Fett can't dance? Suit up in your favorite Star Wars gear and head to Harvey E. Najim Family YMCA for this geeky interpretation of Zumba. The instructors will hold a costume contest and give out prizes for the best look. (Note: You don't need to be a Y member to participate.) $10, Sat May 4, noon-2pm, Harvey E. Najim Family YMCA, 3122 Roosevelt Ave, (210) 246-9600, facebook.com.
