Classic Theatre of San Antonio Presenting Family Drama The Little Foxes in May

Event Details The Little Foxes @ Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1924 Fredericksburg Rd. Balcones Heights San Antonio, TX When: Fridays, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through May 26 Price: $18-$33 Theater Map

Drawing from a verse in the Song of Solomon, The Little Foxes relays the tale of the Hubbards, a set of wealthy siblings whose extreme avarice and small-mindedness “spoil the vines.”Regina Hubbard Gibbens, ineligible to inherit a proper chunk of her family’s estate by virtue of her gender, faces mounting frustration with her timid husband, whose lack of business acumen has denied her the level of wealth and success that her brothers, who split the inheritance, have enjoyed. In a bid to finally take what’s hers, Regina schemes with her brothers Hubbard to invest in a cotton mill that is sure to make them money hand over fist.The problem?Both her husband Horace and daughter Alexandra are against the plan. A role originated by none other than Tallulah Bankhead and immortalized on film by Bette Davis, Regina’s single-minded obsession tears apart her family, leaving her alone with the only thing she ever truly loved: money. The Classic’s production is directed by Melissa Utley and stars Kelly Hilliard Rousch, Byrd Bonner, Anthony Ciaravino and Christie Eanes.