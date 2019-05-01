Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Classic Theatre of San Antonio Presenting Family Drama The Little Foxes in May

Posted By on Wed, May 1, 2019 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge SIGGI RAGNAR
  • Siggi Ragnar
Drawing from a verse in the Song of Solomon, The Little Foxes relays the tale of the Hubbards, a set of wealthy siblings whose extreme avarice and small-mindedness “spoil the vines.”

Regina Hubbard Gibbens, ineligible to inherit a proper chunk of her family’s estate by virtue of her gender, faces mounting frustration with her timid husband, whose lack of business acumen has denied her the level of wealth and success that her brothers, who split the inheritance, have enjoyed. In a bid to finally take what’s hers, Regina schemes with her brothers Hubbard to invest in a cotton mill that is sure to make them money hand over fist.

The problem?

Both her husband Horace and daughter Alexandra are against the plan. A role originated by none other than Tallulah Bankhead and immortalized on film by Bette Davis, Regina’s single-minded obsession tears apart her family, leaving her alone with the only thing she ever truly loved: money. The Classic’s production is directed by Melissa Utley and stars Kelly Hilliard Rousch, Byrd Bonner, Anthony Ciaravino and Christie Eanes.



$18-$33, 8pm Fri-Sat, 3pm Sun through May 26, the Classic Theatre of San Antonio, 1924 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.
Event Details The Little Foxes
@ Classic Theatre of San Antonio
1924 Fredericksburg Rd.
Balcones Heights
San Antonio, TX
When: Fridays, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through May 26
Price: $18-$33
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • The Little Foxes

    Staff Pick
    The Little Foxes @ Classic Theatre of San Antonio

    • Fridays, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through May 26 $18-$33
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Man Beats Up Coworker Who Revealed Avengers: Endgame Spoiler Read More

  2. Former Spur Bruce Bowen Hired as Basketball Coach at San Antonio School Read More

  3. Gregg Popovich Hints at Return to San Antonio Spurs Next Season Read More

  4. Crocodiles Take Center Stage in Unusual Exhibition Exploring Mythology, Absurdity and Trump’s America Read More

  5. Partnership with Latino Literary Organization Nuestra Palabra Opens New Chapter for San Antonio’s Macondo Writers Workshop Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...