Slab Cinema Screening San Antonio-infused Film Cloak & Dagger at Mission Marquee Plaza

Event Details Cloak & Dagger @ Mission Marquee Plaza 3100 Roosevelt San Antonio, TX When: Fri., May 3, 7 p.m. Price: Free Film Map

For this Friday screening, things will kick off a bit differently than other Slab Cinema events — the San Antonio Film Commission will give a special presentation on this year’s FilmSA contest, which features a slate of films created by young San Antonians that celebrate the many unique aspects of the city. The presentation will pair nicely with the night’s film, 1984’s, which stars San Antonio native Henry Thomas offame and was filmed locally, including scenes shot on-location on the River Walk and outside the Alamo.The fourth film adaptation of midcentury author Cornell Woolrich’s short story “The Boy Cried Murder,” Cloak & Dagger follows Davey Osbourne (Thomas), an inventive young boy who has conjured up an imaginary friend in the form of Jack Flack (Dabney Coleman), the enigmatic protagonist of his favorite video game. Fantasy and reality collide when Davey becomes wrapped up in a murder plot and ends up with a video game-cartridge- turned-MacGuffin in his hands. Chased by spies, Davey is armed only with his wits and the advice of the visible-only-to-him Jack, and must find a way to keep state secrets out of the hands of the bad guys, not to mention stay alive.