The Contemporary Film Series Kicks Off with Screening of Oscar Winner Moonlight at Ruby City

click to enlarge A24

Event Details The Contemporary Film Series: Moonlight @ Chris Park at Ruby City 111 Camp St. San Antonio, TX When: Sat., May 4, 7 p.m. Price: Free Film and Free Map

Known to many only for the Best Picture announcement snafu that briefly crowned La La Land the winner in its stead, Barry Jenkins’ lyrical filmis a tragic meditation on black queer identity. Jenkins worked with playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney to adapt his unpublished, semi-autobiographical playinto a film, casting Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes as three iterations of the character Chiron, whose coming of age is marred by addiction, violence and toxic masculinity.made history as the first LGBTQ film as well as the first film with an all-black cast to win the coveted Best Picture award, and Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to take home an Oscar for his role as Juan. A fitting counterpart to Ruby City’s current exhibition of Issac Julien’s dreamlike docudrama, which explores black and queer identities through the lens of Harlem Renaissance author Langston Hughes, this screening oflaunches The Contemporary Film Series, a twice-annual screening presented by Ruby City and Blue Star Contemporary with the goal of “providing access to compelling films that galvanize meaningful conversations within the San Antonio community and beyond.”