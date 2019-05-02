Email
Thursday, May 2, 2019

The Contemporary Film Series Kicks Off with Screening of Oscar Winner Moonlight at Ruby City

Posted By on Thu, May 2, 2019 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge A24
  • A24
Known to many only for the Best Picture announcement snafu that briefly crowned La La Land the winner in its stead, Barry Jenkins’ lyrical film Moonlight is a tragic meditation on black queer identity. Jenkins worked with playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney to adapt his unpublished, semi-autobiographical play In the Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue into a film, casting Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes as three iterations of the character Chiron, whose coming of age is marred by addiction, violence and toxic masculinity.

Moonlight made history as the first LGBTQ film as well as the first film with an all-black cast to win the coveted Best Picture award, and Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to take home an Oscar for his role as Juan. A fitting counterpart to Ruby City’s current exhibition of Issac Julien’s dreamlike docudrama Looking for Langston, which explores black and queer identities through the lens of Harlem Renaissance author Langston Hughes, this screening of Moonlight launches The Contemporary Film Series, a twice-annual screening presented by Ruby City and Blue Star Contemporary with the goal of “providing access to compelling films that galvanize meaningful conversations within the San Antonio community and beyond.”

Free, 7pm Sat May 4, Ruby City, 111 Camp St., (210) 227-8400, rubycity.org.
Event Details The Contemporary Film Series: Moonlight
@ Chris Park at Ruby City
111 Camp St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., May 4, 7 p.m.
Price: Free
Film and Free
Map

