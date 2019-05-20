San Antonio Public Library Jumps on the Bad Movie Bandwagon with the New Cinema Terrible Film Series

click to enlarge Photo by Siggi Ragnar

Event Details Central Library Cinema Terrible @ Central Library 600 Soledad St. San Antonio, TX When: Wed., May 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (512) 207-2500 Price: Free Film and Free Map

Sometimes there's just nothing better than kicking back and watching a schlocky piece of cinema that can only be described with various synonyms of "awful." Now, with easy online access to a back catalog of niche content, bad movies are more beloved than ever, and the San Antonio Public Library is here to help you get your fix with a new series they're calling Cinema Terrible.In the style of popular '90s TV hit (and recent Netflix reboot), Cinema Terrible will make you the captive audience for a truly dreadful theatrical experience. Fortunately, you're encouraged to cope much in the same way as Mike, Joel and their robot pals – via merciless heckling.For its inaugural event, Cinema Terrible will screen the Taiwanese beat-em-up in the style of Wuxia), a movie described by bizarre-film aficionado Gregory Smalley as "a frantic, somewhat disorienting experience" with a marked "disdain for realism." This gonzo kung fu epic chronicles the revenge tale of a usurped princess, who returns from exile to reclaim her rightful place as ruler accompanied by a hodgepodge of characters, including a dwarf with the power to turn invisible to everyone except for the viewing audience.The library will provide free popcorn, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own drinks to enjoy during the flick – no need to sneak them in under a trench coat!