Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 20, 2019

San Antonio Public Library Jumps on the Bad Movie Bandwagon with the New Cinema Terrible Film Series

Posted By on Mon, May 20, 2019 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SIGGI RAGNAR
  • Photo by Siggi Ragnar
Sometimes there's just nothing better than kicking back and watching a schlocky piece of cinema that can only be described with various synonyms of "awful." Now, with easy online access to a back catalog of niche content, bad movies are more beloved than ever, and the San Antonio Public Library is here to help you get your fix with a new series they're calling Cinema Terrible.


In the style of popular '90s TV hit (and recent Netflix reboot) Mystery Science Theater 3000, Cinema Terrible will make you the captive audience for a truly dreadful theatrical experience. Fortunately, you're encouraged to cope much in the same way as Mike, Joel and their robot pals – via merciless heckling.

For its inaugural event, Cinema Terrible will screen the Taiwanese beat-em-up in the style of Wuxia Return of the Kung Fu Dragon (Ju Ma Pao), a movie described by bizarre-film aficionado Gregory Smalley as "a frantic, somewhat disorienting experience" with a marked "disdain for realism." This gonzo kung fu epic chronicles the revenge tale of a usurped princess, who returns from exile to reclaim her rightful place as ruler accompanied by a hodgepodge of characters, including a dwarf with the power to turn invisible to everyone except for the viewing audience.

The library will provide free popcorn, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own drinks to enjoy during the flick – no need to sneak them in under a trench coat!
Event Details Central Library Cinema Terrible
@ Central Library
600 Soledad St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., May 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
(512) 207-2500
Price: Free
Film and Free
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Central Library Cinema Terrible

    User Submitted
    Central Library Cinema Terrible @ Central Library

    • Wed., May 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. All Shows Must Die: What to Watch Next in a Post-Game of Thrones World Read More

  2. "I Drink and I Know Things": Enjoy This Drinking Game for the Game of Thrones Finale Read More

  3. Texas Police Department Releases Parody of the Night King as an Officer Read More

  4. Manu Ginobili and Boris Diaw Reunite in Tim Duncan's Native U.S. Virgin Islands for Celebrity Basketball Game Read More

  5. Our Nation’s Birth, Remixed: A Bit of Critical Thought on the Cultural Phenomenon Hamilton: An American Musical Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...