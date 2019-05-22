Email
Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Celebrate Music Genius John Williams When the San Antonio Symphony Performs His Best Works

Whether it be the fearsome “Imperial March,” the iconic alien communique from Close Encounters of the Third Kind or the magical celeste melody that set the tone for the Harry Potter universe, John Williams’ simple yet arresting motifs have enhanced the onscreen artistry of a vast array of beloved films.


While many may think that he first hit it big with the dread-inducing two-note tuba riff that heralded the arrival of an infamous man-eating shark, Williams already had a bevy of credits to his name by the ’70s, including the scores of The Poseidon Adventure and John Wayne’s The Cowboys. For its latest Pops Concert, the San Antonio Symphony puts Williams’ best work front and center, showcasing exactly why his music will never be something that simply fades into the background of a scene. The Symphony rounds out the program with a selection of music that served to influence Williams, including Gustav Holst’s “Mars” (from The Planets), selections from Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring and a performance of the first movement of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto by concertmaster Eric Gratz.

$10-$96, 8pm Fri May 24-Sat May 26, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B Performance Hall, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, sasymphony.org.
Event Details The Music of John Williams
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., May 24, 8 p.m. and Sat., May 25, 8 p.m.
Price: $10-$96
Classical Music
Map

