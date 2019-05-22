Celebrate Music Genius John Williams When the San Antonio Symphony Performs His Best Works

click to enlarge Facebook / Star Wars

Event Details The Music of John Williams @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Fri., May 24, 8 p.m. and Sat., May 25, 8 p.m. Price: $10-$96 Classical Music Map

Whether it be the fearsome “Imperial March,” the iconic alien communique fromor the magical celeste melody that set the tone for theuniverse, John Williams’ simple yet arresting motifs have enhanced the onscreen artistry of a vast array of beloved films.While many may think that he first hit it big with the dread-inducing two-note tuba riff that heralded the arrival of an infamous man-eating shark, Williams already had a bevy of credits to his name by the ’70s, including the scores ofand. For its latest Pops Concert, the San Antonio Symphony puts Williams’ best work front and center, showcasing exactly why his music will never be something that simply fades into the background of a scene. The Symphony rounds out the program with a selection of music that served to influence Williams, including Gustav Holst’s “Mars” (from The Planets), selections from Igor Stravinsky’sand a performance of the first movement of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto by concertmaster Eric Gratz.