Savage Love: Hard Feelings

Being so attuned to other people's emotional states that you feel their pain — being an empath — sounds exhausting. But Lori Gottlieb, a psychotherapist in private practice, isn't convinced your empath superpowers are the problem here."EMPATH's moods seem overly dependent on what the other person does," said Gottlieb. "That's not being 'an empath.' Most people are empathetic, which isn't the same as what these two are doing. They're drowning in each other's feelings. This is what pop culture might call codependency, and what in therapy we'd call an attachment issue."From your letter, EMPATH, it sounds like you might be ready to detach from your friend — you mentioned a final straw and described the relationship as not sustainable — and detaching would resolve this attachment issue."This feels less like a friendship and more like a psychodrama where they're each playing out their respective issues," said Gottlieb. "A friendship isn't about solving another person's emotional issues or being the container for them. It isn't about being devastated by another person's feelings or boundaries. It should be a mutually fulfilling relationship, not being co-therapists to each other. In a strong friendship, each person can handle her own emotions rather than relying on the friend to regulate them for her."Gottlieb started writing an advice column because, unlike psychotherapists, advice columnists are supposed to tell people what to do. I'm guessing your therapist mostly asks questions and gently nudges, EMPATH, but since Gottlieb has her advice-columnist hat on today and not her psychotherapist hat, I asked her to tell you what to do."She should act more like a friend than a therapist/caretaker," said Gottlieb. "She shouldn't treat her friend or herself as if they're too fragile to handle basic communication or boundaries. And they should both be working out their issues with their respective therapists, not with each other."And if you decide to keep this woman in your life (and your wedding party), EMPATH, you'll both have to work on — sigh — your communication skills."Right now, they don't seem to know how to communicate directly with each other," said Gottlieb. "It's either an icy text or complaining to outside parties about each other. But when it comes to how they interact with each other, they're so careful, as if one or both might break if they simply said, 'Hey, I really care about you and I know sometimes you want to talk about stuff, but sometimes it feels like too much and maybe something you can talk to your therapist about.'"