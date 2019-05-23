Check Out Kayaking, Live Music and More at This Year's Museum Reach 10-Year Anniversary

click to enlarge
This weekend, the San Antonio River Authority hosts a three-day fiesta celebrating the decennial of the Museum Reach, a $72 million River Walk extension project that first opened in 2009. The Museum Reach, as many know, brought us a version of the San Antonio River that isn't flooded with tourists — meaning locals gained a thoroughfare for running and biking, plus easy river access from the Pearl and SAMA as well as Broadway attractions including the Witte, DoSeum, San Antonio Zoo and more.
Festivities kick off on Friday and run through Sunday, but the biggest attractions all land on Saturday.
On Saturday morning, SARA rewards early-risers with special dispensation to paddle down a section of the waterway not usually open to the public. Bring your own kayak or canoe and meet at the River Walk near the intersection of Camden and Newell — once you see Donald Lipski's hanging F.I.S.H. installation, you'll know you're in the right place. 7-9am, 1267-1279 Camden St., sara-tx.org.
After the Pearl's weekly farmers market winds down, DJ Steven Lee Moya will spin records at the complex's amphitheater and you can cool down with icy treats from Paleteria San Antonio. 4-7pm, 303 Pearl Pkwy., atpearl.com.
River-adjacent Rosella Coffee Company and Ventura San Antonio are throwing their own bashes with vendors, live music and more. Pop into the free photo booth and catch sets by the Lost Project and Los Nahuatlatos at Rosella's Década Del Rio. 1-7pm, 1011 Ave. B, rosellacoffee.com.
If that's not enough music, then trot down Avenue B to hit up Ventura's lineup of the 501's, Mirame and GoKart Mozart. 2-6pm, 203 E. Jones Ave., venturasatx.com.
To close out the night, SARA brings the party to Brooklyn Avenue with SA's DJ Revolution — featuring DJs Rise, Chacho-Paul Perez and Agosto Cuellar —followed by a royal appearance by Prince-tribute band the Purple Xperience, and you can get your nosh on from a bevy of food trucks all along the avenue. 4-9pm, 510 Brooklyn Ave., sara-tx.org.
For a full list of events, check out sara-tx.org
.
