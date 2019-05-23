Thursday, May 23, 2019
Las Vegas Show 'Thunder from Down Under' Going on Tour, Stopping in San Antonio
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM
San Antonio is about to get steamy, y'all.
Las Vegas attraction "Thunder from Down Under"
is taking its show on the road and will be stopping in the Alamo City this summer.
The all-male, Australian-inspired revue show will set up at the Aztec Theatre for a performance on Wednesday, July 17. Sorry young 'uns, this show is 18 and up only.
Tickets are available here
and start at $20.
