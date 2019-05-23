Email
Thursday, May 23, 2019

Las Vegas Show 'Thunder from Down Under' Going on Tour, Stopping in San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / THUNDERVEGAS
  • Instagram / thundervegas
San Antonio is about to get steamy, y'all.


Las Vegas attraction "Thunder from Down Under" is taking its show on the road and will be stopping in the Alamo City this summer.

The all-male, Australian-inspired revue show will set up at the Aztec Theatre for a performance on Wednesday, July 17. Sorry young 'uns, this show is 18 and up only.

Tickets are available here and start at $20.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map

