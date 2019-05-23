The Briscoe Launches Its Summer Film Series with Kirk Douglas Cowboy Epic Lonely Are the Brave

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Briscoe Wester Art Museum
This weekend, the Briscoe Western Art Museum launches its Summer Film Series in conjunction with its latest exhibition, "Into A New West: Contemporary Art from the Booth Museum." Showcasing art on loan from Castroville, GA's Booth Museum, "Into A New West" collects modern Western art produced from the 1960s to the present day, "[examining] an ongoing artistic evolution as artists continue to echo the changes in the values of American life in the West."
Curated by Montana State University's Dr. Andrew Patrick Nelson, the Summer
Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum / Universal-International Films
Film Series features four movies that focus "the changes in the values of American life in the West," from Thelma & Louise
's ill-fated road trip to Junior Bonner
's triumphant rodeo return. Nelson will introduce each film with a brief lecture discussing its context and themes, and admission includes free popcorn and beer for attendees.
This Sunday's screening features Lonely Are the Brave
, starring Kirk Douglas as stubbornly old-fashioned cowboy John W. "Jack" Burns. Spurred by a friend's unjust incarceration, Burns takes it upon himself to stage a prison break. With a screenplay by "Hollywood Ten" member Dalton Trumbo, the film's story of a man who acts in the name of his values, the law be damned, takes on weight beyond that of a typical dimestore cowboy tale.
Free with museum admission ($5-$10), 1pm Sun May 26, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org
