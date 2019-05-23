The Briscoe Launches Its Summer Film Series with Kirk Douglas Cowboy Epic Lonely Are the Brave

click to enlarge Courtesy of Briscoe Wester Art Museum

This weekend, the Briscoe Western Art Museum launches its Summer Film Series in conjunction with its latest exhibition, "Into A New West: Contemporary Art from the Booth Museum." Showcasing art on loan from Castroville, GA's Booth Museum, "Into A New West" collects modern Western art produced from the 1960s to the present day, "[examining] an ongoing artistic evolution as artists continue to echo the changes in the values of American life in the West."Curated by Montana State University's Dr. Andrew Patrick Nelson, the SummerFilm Series features four movies that focus "the changes in the values of American life in the West," from's ill-fated road trip to's triumphant rodeo return. Nelson will introduce each film with a brief lecture discussing its context and themes, and admission includes free popcorn and beer for attendees.This Sunday's screening features, starring Kirk Douglas as stubbornly old-fashioned cowboy John W. "Jack" Burns. Spurred by a friend's unjust incarceration, Burns takes it upon himself to stage a prison break. With a screenplay by "Hollywood Ten" member Dalton Trumbo, the film's story of a man who acts in the name of his values, the law be damned, takes on weight beyond that of a typical dimestore cowboy tale.