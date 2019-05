Austin Indie Rock Chamber Ensemble Montopolis To Celebrate Big Bend at Brick Next Month

click to enlarge Courtesy of Justin Sherburn

Composer Justin Sherburn's indie rock cum contemporary classical ensemble Montopolis — whose members are drawn from the Austin Symphony, Tosca String Quartet, Okkervil River and Polyphonic Spree — follows up 2017'swith an album celebrating the scrubland wilderness of Big Bend National Park.Described byas "the perfect soundtrack for the movie playing out your car window on any drive west of San Angelo,"melds ambient rock with classical instrumentation to capture the essence of West Texas. Spoken word passages drawn from scientific and historical texts, oral interviews with visitors to the park and poetry by San Antonio native and the Poetry Foundation's Young People's Poet Laureate Naomi Shihab Nye gently float above the instrumentation throughout.

1 from Justin Sherburn on Vimeo.

Montopolis follows up its sold-out spring tour with an intimate, post-album launch performance at Brick at Blue Star, at whichwill be played with film accompaniment shot at the park by David Barrow.