Friday, May 24, 2019

Jeremy Renner to Make Special Appearance at Avengers: Endgame Screening at Schertz Theatre

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 1:36 PM

click image COURTESY OF CELEBRITY FAN FEST
  • Courtesy of Celebrity Fan Fest
Avengers fans will have another chance to catch actor Jeremy Renner in the Alamo City.


With a scheduled appearance at Celebrity Fan Fest on June 14 and 15, EVO Entertainment Group announced Thursday that the Clint Barton/Hawkeye actor will make a special appearance during a screening of Avengers: Endgame on Friday, June 14.

As part of the screening, Renner will be available for a Q&A session, so get those questions ready.

EVO is behind the newly-opened, Texas-sized movie theatre in Schertz and is a sponsor of Celebrity Fan Fest, an annual pop culture fan festival now in its second year.



Tickets – a whopping $199 each – for the screening are available here.

Tags: , , , , , ,

