Jeremy Renner to Make Special Appearance at Avengers: Endgame Screening at Schertz Theatre

fans will have another chance to catch actor Jeremy Renner in the Alamo City.With a scheduled appearance at Celebrity Fan Fest on June 14 and 15, EVO Entertainment Group announced Thursday that the Clint Barton/Hawkeye actor will make a special appearance during a screening ofon Friday, June 14.As part of the screening, Renner will be available for a Q&A session, so get those questions ready.EVO is behind the newly-opened, Texas-sized movie theatre in Schertz and is a sponsor of Celebrity Fan Fest, an annual pop culture fan festival now in its second year.Tickets – a whopping $199 each – for the screening are available here