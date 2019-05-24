Joe Bob Briggs Will Grace San Antonio with His Presence for 'How Rednecks Saved Hollywood'

click to enlarge Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

Joe Bob Briggs is here to school us on the importance of the redneck to the cinematic canon in an evening event he’s dubbed “How Rednecks Saved Hollywood.” A persona invented by John Irving Bloom as a reporter at the, Briggs made a name for himself in the ’80s and ’90s as a prolific reviewer of B movies (which he dubbed “drive-in movies”) and went on to host the late-night movie showon TCM, followed by TNT’sAlmost two decades after his hosting stint originally came to a close, Briggs is enjoying a bit of a renaissance — horror-streaming service Shudder brought him on board for the 13-film marathonin 2018, which was such a hit that they renewed the series in a recurring format, with a new double feature released weekly.For “How Rednecks Saved Hollywood,” Briggs will lend his expertise not only as a cult film connoisseur, but also a Texas native, covering topics ranging from the “existential difference between Forrest Gump and Slingblade” to “why the redneck is the scariest monster in all of film history” (if you don’t have thebanjo riff in your head by now, we’d be pretty surprised). Speaking of, while Briggs’ presentation will certainly be educational, it is definitely not kid-friendly, so admission to the event is 18 and up only.