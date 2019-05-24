Email
Friday, May 24, 2019

Overtime Theater Presenting Original Production Ride: The Musical

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge DAN TIMOSKEVICH
  • Dan Timoskevich
Grab that friend of yours who can do an ear-splitting two-finger whistle and hail a taxi to the Overtime Theater’s latest original production — Ride: The Musical.


New York City cab driver Stockton spends his days in traffic, living his life in stop-and-go as he scrambles to pay the bills each paycheck, while his daughter Jess longs for a life beyond what can be afforded on their meager means. When a limo driver drops into their lives, the two are faced with a choice: “Will they continue life as they know it, or will they shift gears and change their lives forever?”

Written by Rachel Roth and Dan Timoskevich, the production features Robert Moritz as Stockton and Arnie Rose as Jess. It’s directed by Nicole Erwin.

$10-15, 8pm Fri May 31-Sat June 1 through June 22, the Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime, 5409 Bandera Rd., Suite 205, (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
Event Details Ride: The Musical
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio, TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8-10 p.m., Sun., June 9, 3-5 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 3-5 p.m., Sun., June 16, 5-7 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays, 7-9 p.m. Continues through June 22
Price: $10-$15
