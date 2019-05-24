Patton Oswalt Brings Cathartic Laughs to the Tobin Center

click to enlarge Courtesy of Patton Oswalt

Event Details Patton Oswalt @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Thu., May 30, 7:30 p.m. Price: $34.50-$75 Comedy Map

Although he’s built himself quite the name in film and television, from voicing rat protagonist Remy in Pixar’s(2007) to his viral role onas a disgruntled, filibustering citizen in 2013, as well as myriad appearances on almost any show you can imagine, Patton Oswalt’s true calling has always been stand-up comedy.His 2016 specialearned him both a Primetime Emmy and a Grammy, and he followed that up with 2017’s alternatingly hilarious and devastating, in which he wrangled with the sudden loss of his wife, true crime author Michelle McNamara, who died in April 2016. Oswalt is a rare breed of performer who can deftly jump from material on our country’s infamous “racist scrotum dipped in Cheeto dust” to the day he told his young daughter that her mother was dead — and without giving the audience whiplash. Withunder his belt, it’s unlikely his material will let up on this latest tour, so be ready for things to get a bit heavy amidst the laughs.