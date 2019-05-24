Snoop Dogg Throws Shade at Spurs for Kawhi Leonard Drama

Snoop explained that Leonard was "a baby" then, adding that all the negative locker room feedback was hard to forgive and forget. And he took another shot at the Spurs — one likely to hit fans where it hurts.
I've talked to Kawhi. It was a lot of disrespect in the Spurs' locker room towards him. That man brought them a championship, he locked up LeBron James. Now guess where they are? At home. Guess where he's at? Still playing with less help, just to prove them wrong.— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 23, 2019
via @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/OwcNwrOqqu
