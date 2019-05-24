Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 24, 2019

Snoop Dogg Throws Shade at Spurs for Kawhi Leonard Drama

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 11:32 AM

click image TWITTER / UNDISPUTED
  • Twitter / undisputed
Just weeks after cancelling an appearance at a local music festival, Snoop Dogg seems to be disappointing San Antonians again by throwing shade at the Spurs.


The rapper and weed enthusiast recently appeared on Fox Sports' Undisputed and talked about Kawhi Leonard. Naturally, the basketball star's 2017-2018 season with the Spurs and his dramatic exit came up.

Snoop said he believed Leonard faced "a lot of disrespect in that locker room." Then, he called out the Spurs franchise.

"That man brought you all a championship. That man locked up LeBron James. He was the shining star," the rapper said. "When he took that injury, he was hearing all kinds of stuff that shouldn't have been said." Snoop explained that Leonard was "a baby" then, adding that all the negative locker room feedback was hard to forgive and forget. And he took another shot at the Spurs — one likely to hit fans where it hurts.



"Guess where [the Spurs] are at now? San Antonio, at home," he said. "Guess where he's at? Still playing!"

Not cool, Snoop. Not cool.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Las Vegas Show 'Thunder from Down Under' Going on Tour, Stopping in San Antonio Read More

  2. Check Out Kayaking, Live Music and More at This Year's Museum Reach 10-Year Anniversary Read More

  3. The Briscoe Launches Its Summer Film Series with Kirk Douglas Cowboy Epic Lonely Are the Brave Read More

  4. Saint Sadist Straps Readers in for a Nihilistic Descent into Hell Read More

  5. The Esperanza Center Promotes Grassroots Action with a Screening of Knock Down the House Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...