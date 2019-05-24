Email
Friday, May 24, 2019

These San Antonio Women Are Proving How Puro They Are with Inspired Manicures

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 4:20 PM

There's nothing San Antonians love more than to wear our hearts on our sleeves, so why not also on the tips of our fingers? We've collected the most puro manicures this side of the River Walk for you to check out.


Crystal Bubbles wows us right off the bat with a hand-painted loteria and floral mani.

Most Popular

