Chuck Squier to Premiere Original Play About Aging Drag Queen at Jump-Start Performance Co.

click to enlarge Photo by Linda Cuellar

Chuck Squier as Gaylord Kaiser

Chuck Squier's latest original work,, premieres at Jump-Start Performance Co. this weekend.Squier originally created Gaylord Kaiser — "an aging drag queen with all that entails" — as part of Jump-Start's 8x8 performance series, in which participants stage eight-minute performances inside of an eight-foot cube. Gaylord and his drag persona Dina Simone took on a life of their own, and Squier soon expanded his material into a full-length production.Forced to face the reality of "Growing Old While Gay" by an "alcohol-related mishap," Gaylord decides to retire Dina and begin take the stage as himself instead. Behind the scenes, while Gaylord soaks up the spotlight, Johnny — Gaylord's ex-lover, makeup-artist, pianist and bar-owner — and barback Petey, a shy Jersey girl, keep the Gilded Cage running smoothly.Yet, as it turns out, Petey is secretly quite the songstress, and Gaylord takes her under his wing, becoming her self-appointed "Drag Momma" and pulling her out of her shell in what is essentially a gayer version ofstars Squier in the titular role with Russell Jackson as Johnny and Kimberlyn Montford as Petey.