Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Rep. Diego Bernal Shouts Out San Antonio Street Artist Shek Vega at the Texas House

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / DIEGOBERNALTX
Street artist Shek Vega got himself a shout out on the floor of the Texas Lege last Friday.


In an Instagram post, Texas House Representative Diego Bernal repped his district and Latino heritage with Vega's latest merch – a tee printed with "My Spanish Is Bad, Pero My English Is Worser."
The founder of Gravelmouth Gallery and creative director of Southtown print studio Barrio Dudes, Vega is also half of the duo Los Otros Murals, who were behind this year's official Fiesta poster as well as the "Ride in Paradise" mural commemorating Bottom Bracket Bicycle Club's Tito Bradshaw, who was tragically killed by a drunk driver earlier this year.
Need to grab a tee for yourself? Head over to barriodudes.com.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Facepalming Lincoln Took Home the Grand Prize at This Year's Texas SandFest Read More

  2. Jeremy Renner to Make Special Appearance at Avengers: Endgame Screening at Schertz Theatre Read More

  3. Patton Oswalt Brings Cathartic Laughs to the Tobin Center Read More

  4. These San Antonio Women Are Proving How Puro They Are with Inspired Manicures Read More

  5. Snoop Dogg Throws Shade at Spurs for Kawhi Leonard Drama Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...