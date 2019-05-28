Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Rep. Diego Bernal Shouts Out San Antonio Street Artist Shek Vega at the Texas House
Street artist Shek Vega got himself a shout out on the floor of the Texas Lege last Friday.
In an Instagram post, Texas House Representative Diego Bernal repped his district and Latino heritage with Vega's latest merch – a tee printed with "My Spanish Is Bad, Pero My English Is Worser."
The founder of Gravelmouth Gallery and creative director of Southtown print studio Barrio Dudes, Vega is also half of the duo Los Otros Murals, who were behind this year's official Fiesta poster as well as the "Ride in Paradise" mural commemorating Bottom Bracket Bicycle Club's Tito Bradshaw, who was tragically killed by a drunk driver earlier this year.
