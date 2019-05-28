'We Decided to Move On' — Uncle Dennis Speaks Out About Kawhi Leonard's Departure from Spurs

With Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, Kawhi Leonard's Uncle Dennis is speaking out on his nephew's departure from the Spurs.
Yes, nearly a year after Leonard's dramatic trade from San Antonio, the infamous uncle — whose full name is Dennis Robertson — decided to discuss "what went wrong" between his
paycheck
nephew and the Spurs. In an interview with Yahoo Sports
, Robertson said the tension became too much for Leonard and his camp.
"I think it just became a lack of trust," Robertson told Yahoo's Chris Haynes. "They didn't believe Kawhi couldn't play, and that caused a lack of trust in us and then us not believing in them."
He said the Spurs should have believed Leonard when the man of few words said he was too injured to play.
"Why would Kawhi just stop playing all of a sudden? He's a competitor," Robertson said
. "Kawhi was just in too much pain to get out there. This was a serious issue. They didn't believe him, and after that, the relationship couldn't recover and we decided to move on."
And move on they did. Despite playing only nine games in his last season with the Spurs, Leonard is largely back to the superstar status he held prior to his injury. Some analysts argue Leonard hasn't completely healed, noting a limp he sometimes has on the court. Still, though, the Raptors' historic journey to the NBA finals seems to be proof that Leonard is doing more than alright.
Perhaps Air Alamo writer Dylan Carter said it best
, "Whether Spurs fans like it or not, Uncle Dennis' plan to bring Kawhi back to the limelight of the league is working swimmingly up to this point."
