Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

'We Decided to Move On' — Uncle Dennis Speaks Out About Kawhi Leonard's Departure from Spurs

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 11:41 AM

INSTAGRAM / EKOSR
  • Instagram / ekosr
With Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, Kawhi Leonard's Uncle Dennis is speaking out on his nephew's departure from the Spurs.


Yes, nearly a year after Leonard's dramatic trade from San Antonio, the infamous uncle — whose full name is Dennis Robertson — decided to discuss "what went wrong" between his paycheck nephew and the Spurs. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Robertson said the tension became too much for Leonard and his camp.

"I think it just became a lack of trust," Robertson told Yahoo's Chris Haynes. "They didn't believe Kawhi couldn't play, and that caused a lack of trust in us and then us not believing in them."

He said the Spurs should have believed Leonard when the man of few words said he was too injured to play.



"Why would Kawhi just stop playing all of a sudden? He's a competitor," Robertson said. "Kawhi was just in too much pain to get out there. This was a serious issue. They didn't believe him, and after that, the relationship couldn't recover and we decided to move on."

And move on they did. Despite playing only nine games in his last season with the Spurs, Leonard is largely back to the superstar status he held prior to his injury. Some analysts argue Leonard hasn't completely healed, noting a limp he sometimes has on the court. Still, though, the Raptors' historic journey to the NBA finals seems to be proof that Leonard is doing more than alright.

Perhaps Air Alamo writer Dylan Carter said it best, "Whether Spurs fans like it or not, Uncle Dennis' plan to bring Kawhi back to the limelight of the league is working swimmingly up to this point."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Facepalming Lincoln Took Home the Grand Prize at This Year's Texas SandFest Read More

  2. Patton Oswalt Brings Cathartic Laughs to the Tobin Center Read More

  3. These San Antonio Women Are Proving How Puro They Are with Inspired Manicures Read More

  4. Jeremy Renner to Make Special Appearance at Avengers: Endgame Screening at Schertz Theatre Read More

  5. Rep. Diego Bernal Shouts Out San Antonio Street Artist Shek Vega at the Texas House Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...