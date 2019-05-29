Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Will & Grace's Leslie Jordan Brings His Latest One-Man Show to San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 3:31 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / THELESLIEJORDAN
Diminutive gay icon with a heart of gold Leslie Jordan has taken a break from his adventures in cat rescue to tour the country with his latest one-man show. As part of a slew of Texas dates, he'll soon slide into San Antonio.


A Hollywood veteran, Jordan's more recent work includes a role on FOX's The Cool Kids and appearances on the Coven and Roanoke seasons of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. But longtime fans will know him as Will & Grace's Beverley Leslie, or maybe even Lonnie Garr from early-'90s John Ritter vehicle Hearts Afire.

Following up the shows Hysterical Blindness and Other Southern Tragedies That Have Plagued My Life Thus Far and My Life on the Pink Carpet, Jordan's third autobiographical production, Exposed, is much shorter in title, but not in depth. Jordan takes the stage with his trademark syrupy Tennessee drawl to recount stories of growing up "as a flamboyant youth raised as a Southern Baptist." He also spills the sweet tea with behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his life as a working actor.

Per Jordan: "You better come, or I'll stab you with this Emmy!"



$19-69, 8pm Sat Jun 1, Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Ave., facebook.com/WoodlawnPointe.
Event Details Leslie Jordan Live
@ Woodlawn Pointe
702 Donaldson Avenue
Monticello
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., June 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Price: $19-$69
Buy Tickets
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Leslie Jordan Live

    Leslie Jordan Live @ Woodlawn Pointe

    • Sat., June 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $19-$69
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 'We Decided to Move On' — Uncle Dennis Speaks Out About Kawhi Leonard's Departure from Spurs Read More

  2. Chuck Squier to Premiere Original Play About Aging Drag Queen at Jump-Start Performance Co. Read More

  3. Rep. Diego Bernal Shouts Out San Antonio Street Artist Shek Vega at the Texas House Read More

  4. Magician Duo Penn & Teller Bringing Comedy, Illusions to the Majestic Read More

  5. These San Antonio Women Are Proving How Puro They Are with Inspired Manicures Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...