Will & Grace's Leslie Jordan Brings His Latest One-Man Show to San Antonio

click to enlarge
Diminutive gay icon with a heart of gold Leslie Jordan has taken a break from his adventures in cat rescue
to tour the country with his latest one-man show. As part of a slew of Texas dates, he'll soon slide into San Antonio.
A Hollywood veteran, Jordan's more recent work includes a role on FOX's The Cool Kids
and appearances on the Coven and Roanoke seasons of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story.
But longtime fans will know him as Will & Grace
's Beverley Leslie, or maybe even Lonnie Garr from early-'90s John Ritter vehicle Hearts Afire
.
Following up the shows Hysterical Blindness and Other Southern Tragedies That Have Plagued My Life Thus Far
and My Life on the Pink Carpet
,
Jordan's third autobiographical production, Exposed
, is much shorter in title, but not in depth. Jordan takes the stage with his trademark syrupy Tennessee drawl to recount stories of growing up "as a flamboyant youth raised as a Southern Baptist." He also spills the sweet tea with behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his life as a working actor.
Per Jordan
: "You better come, or I'll stab you with this Emmy!"
$19-69, 8pm Sat Jun 1, Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Ave., facebook.com/WoodlawnPointe.
@ Woodlawn Pointe
702 Donaldson Avenue
Monticello
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., June 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Price:
$19-$69
Comedy
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.