Will & Grace's Leslie Jordan Brings His Latest One-Man Show to San Antonio

Event Details Leslie Jordan Live @ Woodlawn Pointe 702 Donaldson Avenue Monticello San Antonio, TX When: Sat., June 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Price: $19-$69 Comedy Map

Diminutive gay icon with a heart of gold Leslie Jordan has taken a break from his adventures in cat rescue to tour the country with his latest one-man show. As part of a slew of Texas dates, he'll soon slide into San Antonio.A Hollywood veteran, Jordan's more recent work includes a role on FOX'sand appearances on the Coven and Roanoke seasons of Ryan Murphy'sBut longtime fans will know him as's Beverley Leslie, or maybe even Lonnie Garr from early-'90s John Ritter vehicleFollowing up the showsandJordan's third autobiographical production,, is much shorter in title, but not in depth. Jordan takes the stage with his trademark syrupy Tennessee drawl to recount stories of growing up "as a flamboyant youth raised as a Southern Baptist." He also spills the sweet tea with behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his life as a working actor.Per Jordan : "You better come, or I'll stab you with this Emmy!"