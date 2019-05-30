Email
Thursday, May 30, 2019

Celebrity Fan Fest Beefs Up Its Guest List with Another Marvel Star

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CELEBRITY FAN FEST
  • Courtesy of Celebrity Fan Fest
Celebrity Fan Fest's lineup of Marvel heroes now has a villain in its midst. Lee Pace, who played vengeful Kree alien Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel, will appear at the con on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16.


Pace, who got his break on the cult hit TV show Pushing Daisies, is also known for his roles as the Elvenking Thranduil in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy and Joe MacMillan on AMC's Halt and Catch Fire.

Celebrity Fan Fest commences in a mere two weeks at the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall. Need to know who else is on deck? Check out the full slate of guests here.

