Celebrity Fan Fest Beefs Up Its Guest List with Another Marvel Star

Courtesy of Celebrity Fan Fest
Celebrity Fan Fest's lineup of Marvel heroes now has a villain in its midst. Lee Pace
, who played vengeful Kree alien Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy
and Captain Marvel
, will appear at the con on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16.
Pace, who got his break on the cult hit TV show Pushing Daisies
, is also known for his roles as the Elvenking Thranduil in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit
trilogy and Joe MacMillan on AMC's Halt and Catch Fire
.
Celebrity Fan Fest commences in a mere two weeks at the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall. Need to know who else is on deck? Check out the full slate of guests here
.
