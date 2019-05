Celebrity Fan Fest Beefs Up Its Guest List with Another Marvel Star

click to enlarge Courtesy of Celebrity Fan Fest

Celebrity Fan Fest's lineup of Marvel heroes now has a villain in its midst. Lee Pace , who played vengeful Kree alien Ronan the Accuser inand, will appear at the con on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16.Pace, who got his break on the cult hit TV show, is also known for his roles as the Elvenking Thranduil in Peter Jackson'strilogy and Joe MacMillan on AMC'sCelebrity Fan Fest commences in a mere two weeks at the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall. Need to know who else is on deck? Check out the full slate of guests here