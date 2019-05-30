Email
Thursday, May 30, 2019

CineFestival's 2019 Lineup Showcases Latinx and Texan Filmmakers

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CINEFESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of CineFestival
The newly announced lineup for this summer's 41st Annual CineFestival puts the spotlight on Texas filmmakers as well as films with a focus on immigration and border communities. That makes sense, given this year's theme, Frontera in Focus. Of the 42 films on the schedule, 30 were made by Texas filmmakers or shot in the Lone Star State, and 17 were either made in San Antonio or made by San Antonians.


The fest opens with the South Texas Premiere of Alex Rivera and Cristina 
click to enlarge The Infiltrators - COURTESY OF CINEFESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of CineFestival
  • The Infiltrators
Ibarra's The Infiltrators (7 p.m., Thursday, July 11), which recounts the true story of  young immigrants who got themselves arrested by Border Patrol on purpose. Aptly called a "quasi-documentary" by the New Yorker, the film interlaces footage of the real activists with reenactments of events that took place inside the for-profit detention center in which they were held. It took home a NEXT Innovator Award when it debuted at Sundance earlier this year.

click to enlarge Jesse Borrego in Phoenix, Oregon - COURTESY OF CINEFESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of CineFestival
  • Jesse Borrego in Phoenix, Oregon
The Houston Film Commission's Lone Star Films showcase (2 p.m., Saturday, July 13) will highlight a series of Texas-made short films, and San Antonio high school students get their own chance to shine during the Youth Screening (2 p.m., Friday, July 12). Puro Shorts returns this year with a selection of "dynamic new works" by Latina directors including Esmeralda Hernandez, Sharon Arteaga and Maria Victoria Ponce (5:30 p.m., Sunday, July 14).

The festival will also feature the Texas premiere of Gary Lundgren's Phoenix,  Oregon, starring San Antonio native Jesse Borrego (Colombiana, Fear the Walking Dead) alongside James Le Gros (The Passage) in a story of two middle-aged friends who decide to open a combination pizzeria and bowling alley in their hometown.



$8-$50, July 11-14, Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St., (210) 271-3151, cinefestival.org.

