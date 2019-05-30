Comedy Legends Steve Martin, Martin Short Bring Iconic Show to the Majestic

click to enlarge Anna Webber

First acquainted on the set of, Steve Martin and Martin Short developed a longstanding friendship that has kept them in each other’s orbit for almost three and a half decades. The duo reconnected as performers with a show for 2011’sfestival, which took the format of a dual interview between the two men. This evolved into a touring production which has further transformed over time into a vaudevillian evening that includes everything from musical numbers (featuringpianist Jeff Babko and bluegrass band the Steep Canyon Rangers), the comedians’ beloved characters and even some deep cuts to early career work — if you’re lucky, Martin might break out some of his classic “King Tut” dance moves.Filmed on tour in South Carolina last year, their Netflix special entitledwas released to critical acclaim and garnered the duo a few Emmy noms. Regarding the special, Rolling Stone notes that “Martin and Short go through the motions of pretending that theirs is a passive-aggressive Hollywood friendship, forged out of careerist self-interest rather than genuine fondness … But the men’s warm laughter punctures the illusion.”Currently touring under the title “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” the nostalgic show may not have the punch of cutting-edge comedy produced by the likes of John Mulaney and Hannah Gadsby, but the Hollywood veterans put their combined experience to good use for a charming evening of entertainment.