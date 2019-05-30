Email
Thursday, May 30, 2019

Comedy Legends Steve Martin, Martin Short Bring Iconic Show to the Majestic

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 9:29 AM

First acquainted on the set of Three Amigos, Steve Martin and Martin Short developed a longstanding friendship that has kept them in each other’s orbit for almost three and a half decades. The duo reconnected as performers with a show for 2011’s Just for Laughs festival, which took the format of a dual interview between the two men. This evolved into a touring production which has further transformed over time into a vaudevillian evening that includes everything from musical numbers (featuring Jimmy Kimmel Live! pianist Jeff Babko and bluegrass band the Steep Canyon Rangers), the comedians’ beloved characters and even some deep cuts to early career work — if you’re lucky, Martin might break out some of his classic “King Tut” dance moves.


Filmed on tour in South Carolina last year, their Netflix special entitled An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life was released to critical acclaim and garnered the duo a few Emmy noms. Regarding the special, Rolling Stone notes that “Martin and Short go through the motions of pretending that theirs is a passive-aggressive Hollywood friendship, forged out of careerist self-interest rather than genuine fondness … But the men’s warm laughter punctures the illusion.”

Currently touring under the title “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” the nostalgic show may not have the punch of cutting-edge comedy produced by the likes of John Mulaney and Hannah Gadsby, but the Hollywood veterans put their combined experience to good use for a charming evening of entertainment.

$69.50-$500, 8pm Sat June 1, The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Steve Martin and Martin Short
The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
Sat., June 1, 8 p.m.
Price: $69.50-$500
Comedy
