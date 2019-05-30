Email
Thursday, May 30, 2019

Massive Indoor Water Park Expected to Open in Central Texas Next Year

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 12:04 PM

click image RENDERING VIA KALAHARI RESORTS WEBSITE
  • Rendering via Kalahari Resorts website
Get ready for a splashy grand opening.


The Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Round Rock is expected to debut in 2020, bringing one of the largest indoor water parks in the U.S. to Texas. Corporate parent Kalahari Projects already has locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, making its upcoming Texas park its first in the South.

Construction began last May and will wrap up by November 2020. The massive complex will include a 200,000-square-foot convention center, 80,000-square-foot theme park and a 223,000-square-foot indoor water park.

The resort is expected to provide 700 jobs for area residents.



