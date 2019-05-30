Red Power Ranger Actor Steve Cardenas to Make Appearance at Traders Village Pop Culture Event

click to enlarge Courtesy of Traders Village

Event Details Pop Swap & Nerd Stuff - Vol 2 @ Traders Village SW Loop 410 & Old Pearsall Road San Antonio, TX When: June 1-2, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (210) 623-8383 Kids and Special Events Map

Millennials who grew up with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers may want to set their sights on Traders Village this weekend.Steve Cardenas, who played Rocky DeSantos aka the Red Ranger, will be at the flea market Saturday and Sunday. His appearance is tied in with its POP Swap & Nerd Stuff event.Cardenas will meet and greet fans at the venue's Brown Pavilion from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. While the event is centered around POP Funko collectibles — you know, those cutesy plastic figures with oversized noggins — the organizers are open to swaps of any kind of pop culture merch.To commemorate Cardenas' visit, Traders Village will even be serving up special Red Ranger funnel cake.Cardenas grew up in San Antonio and left the Alamo City when he was 20 to kickstart his acting career. He now lives in Los Angeles, where he teaches Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.