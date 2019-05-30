Thursday, May 30, 2019
Red Power Ranger Actor Steve Cardenas to Make Appearance at Traders Village Pop Culture Event
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 11:21 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Traders Village
Millennials who grew up with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers may want to set their sights on Traders Village this weekend.
Steve Cardenas, who played Rocky DeSantos aka the Red Ranger, will be at the flea market Saturday and Sunday. His appearance is tied in with its POP Swap & Nerd Stuff event.
Cardenas will meet and greet fans at the venue's Brown Pavilion from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. While the event is centered around POP Funko collectibles — you know, those cutesy plastic figures with oversized noggins — the organizers are open to swaps of any kind of pop culture merch.
To commemorate Cardenas' visit, Traders Village will even be serving up special Red Ranger funnel cake.
Cardenas grew up in San Antonio and left the Alamo City when he was 20 to kickstart his acting career. He now lives in Los Angeles, where he teaches Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
@ Traders Village
SW Loop 410 & Old Pearsall Road
San Antonio,
TX
When: June 1-2, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
(210) 623-8383
Kids and Special Events
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Steve Cardenas, Red Ranger, Rocky DeSantos, Power Rangers, Brown Pavilion, POP Funko, Image