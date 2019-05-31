Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Discussing 'The Search for Life in the Universe' at the Tobin

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Between his radio show, live appearances and hosting the reboot of the docuseries, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson cultivated for himself a squeaky-clean image as a charismatic “science communicator” and heir apparent to the mantle of the late, great Carl Sagan.But, at the end of 2018 he found himself mired in accusations of misconduct that arose in the wake of #MeToo, including the resurgence of a longstanding accusation of rape by Tchiya Amet, who attended the University of Texas at Austin as a grad student with Tyson in the 1980s. Investigated and cleared by his employers at Fox Broadcasting and National Geographic, Tyson has resumed his duties onand, and is now carrying on with his career as before, including making live appearances like his upcoming lecture at the Tobin, “The Search for Life in the Universe.”Certainly, Tyson is a dedicated and brilliant scientist, but his image now occupies a liminal space of “men who may or may not have done wrong” (a place he shares with Aziz Ansari, James Franco and many others), which he cannot use black-and-white facts and data to escape.