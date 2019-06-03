Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 3, 2019

Legendary Tejano Songstress Honored with Historical Marker on San Antonio's West Side

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge ROSE MARINE THEATRE VIA UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS LIBRARIES, THE PORTAL TO TEXAS HISTORY
An official historic marker honoring First Lady of Tejano Lydia Mendoza was unveiled at her gravesite on Saturday. Originally approved in 2016, the marker was dedicated in a ceremony that took place on what would have been Mendoza's 103rd birthday.

Known as "La Alondra de la Frontera" (or "The Lark of the Border"), Mendoza's career spanned over 50 years, bookended by two seminal recordings: "Mal Hombre," the 1934 song that launched her to stardom, and the 2001 release of her legendary 1982 performance in Berkeley, CA, "La Alondra de la Frontera – Live!"

A master of the 12-string guitar with a compelling voice that only improved with age, Mendoza sang at President Jimmy Carter's inauguration, was awarded the National Medal of the Arts in 1999 and was inducted into the Texas Women, Tejano Music and Conjunto Music halls of fame.

According to the Express-News, the dedication ceremony at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2 was attended by more than 100 people, including family, local officials and plenty of devoted fans. It was followed by a birthday celebration at El Rinconcito de Esperanza, hosted by Mendoza's family and the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Discussing 'The Search for Life in the Universe' at the Tobin Read More

  2. Buddy Workouts Give a Boost. These 5 Moves Are Worthy of a High-Five. Read More

  3. The Austin Baroque Orchestra is Here to School Us on Romantic Music This Weekend Read More

  4. UTSA Celebrates the Fiber Art Renaissance with New Exhibition Featuring Texas Embroidery Artists Read More

  5. SOLI Chamber Ensemble Celebrates 25th Anniversary with World Premiere of Scott Ordway's The Clearing and the Forest Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...