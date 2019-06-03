Email
Monday, June 3, 2019

UTSA Celebrates the Fiber Art Renaissance with New Exhibition Featuring Texas Embroidery Artists

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 5:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY UTSA DEPT. OF ART & ART HISTORY
Once labelled as "women's work" and deemed unworthy of serious consideration, the fiber arts have experienced a renaissance in the digital age. Now, entire online communities are dedicated to knit and crochet, a Canadian mayor went viral for chronicling the inequality of speakers a la Madame Defarge and yarn-bombing has become a popular form of street art.

For its latest exhibition, the UTSA Art Gallery focuses on a particularly meditative form of fiber art: embroidery. "The State of Hand Stitch: New Embroidery by Texas Artists" collects 11 female artists who integrate embroidery into their practice for an exhibition centered on the stitched medium.

The body of work on display both embraces and transforms the historic tradition of hand stitch. Debbie Armstrong's vibrant maximalism is on display in large-scale works that integrate "densely embroidered Mexican folk images," Kim Paxson lovingly renders dismemberment in fine detail in "Little Nasties" and Miki Rodriguez adds texture and dimension to her work by assimilating found objects into each piece, from loteria cards to discarded plastic.

Also on display will be works by Beth Cunningham, Jane Dunnewold, Janis Hooker, Lucia LaVilla-Havelin, Barbara Lugge, Mary Ruth Smith, Pamela Studstill and Sue Anne Sullivan.



Free, 5-7pm Wed Jun 5, 10am-1pm Mon-Fri through Aug 9, UTSA Art Gallery, One UTSA Circle, (210) 458-4391, art.utsa.edu.
Event Details The State of Hand Stitch, New Embroidery by Texas Artists
@ UTSA Art Gallery - Main Campus
One UTSA Circle
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., June 5, 5-7 p.m. and Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Continues through Aug. 9
(210) 458-4391
Price: Free
Art
Map
