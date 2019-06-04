Email
Tuesday, June 4, 2019

This Month's Naked Girls Reading Puts a New Spin on Nudie Films

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RAVEN RED PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo by Raven Red Photography
The San Antonio chapter of Naked Girls Reading is back at it, this time bringing us summer blockbusters in the buff.

No, they won't be reenacting lightsaber battles naked (which would honestly be hazardous – Jedis wear those robes for a reason, y'all). Instead, they've dug up the books behind many of our favorite Hollywood flicks for an event they're calling "A Night at the Movies."

Elle Du Jour, Vixy Van Hellen and Mary Annette will read sappy selections from Fannie Flagg's Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe and Kathryn Stockett's The Help alongside punchy prose pulled from Chuck Palahniuk's edgy '90s hit Fight Club, plus other yet-to-be-announced excerpts.

To be perfectly honest, yours truly is hoping for an appearance by a few hobbits. The Shire needs some sexing up!



$15-$25, Sat. June 8, 8pm, Sexology Institute, 707 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 487-0371, sexologyinstitute.com
Event Details Naked Girls Reading: A Night at the Movies
@ Sexology Institute and Boutique
707 S St Mary's
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., June 8, 8 p.m.
(210) 487-0371
Price: $15-$25
Buy Tickets
Special Events
Map

