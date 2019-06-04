This Month's Naked Girls Reading Puts a New Spin on Nudie Films

click to enlarge Photo by Raven Red Photography

The San Antonio chapter of Naked Girls Reading is back at it, this time bringing us summer blockbusters in the buff.No, they won't be reenacting lightsaber battles naked (which would honestly be hazardous – Jedis wear those robes for a reason, y'all). Instead, they've dug up the books behind many of our favorite Hollywood flicks for an event they're calling "A Night at the Movies."Elle Du Jour, Vixy Van Hellen and Mary Annette will read sappy selections from Fannie Flagg'sand Kathryn Stockett'salongside punchy prose pulled from Chuck Palahniuk's edgy '90s hit, plus other yet-to-be-announced excerpts.To be perfectly honest, yours truly is hoping for an appearance by a few hobbits. The Shire needs some sexing up!