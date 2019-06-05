Crowd-Pleasing Broadway Hit Kinky Boots Taking Over Majestic Theatre This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Kinky Boots

Event Details Kinky Boots @ The Majestic Theatre 224 E Houston San Antonio, TX When: Fri., June 7, 8 p.m., Sat., June 8, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., June 9, 2 p.m. Price: $40-$85 Theater Map

Burdened with his family’s failing shoe factory upon his father’s death, Charlie Price is faced with a choice: sell out, or innovate. A chance meeting with drag queen Lola gets Charlie’s gears turning, and soon a partnership is born between the staid Englishman and vivacious queen.Based on the 2005 film of the same name, the musicalputs a heartwarming spin on the true story of Steve Pateman’s transformation of Northampton’s W.J. Brooks factory into a purveyor of fetish footwear. With a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and music by ’80s pop queen Cyndi Lauper, the crowd-pleasing production soared to Broadway success, nabbing six Tonys, which shimmer almost as brightly as Lola’s bright red, thigh-high heels.