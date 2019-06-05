Email
Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Crowd-Pleasing Broadway Hit Kinky Boots Taking Over Majestic Theatre This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 7:34 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF KINKY BOOTS
  • Courtesy of Kinky Boots
Burdened with his family’s failing shoe factory upon his father’s death, Charlie Price is faced with a choice: sell out, or innovate. A chance meeting with drag queen Lola gets Charlie’s gears turning, and soon a partnership is born between the staid Englishman and vivacious queen.

Based on the 2005 film of the same name, the musical Kinky Boots puts a heartwarming spin on the true story of Steve Pateman’s transformation of Northampton’s W.J. Brooks factory into a purveyor of fetish footwear. With a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and music by ’80s pop queen Cyndi Lauper, the crowd-pleasing production soared to Broadway success, nabbing six Tonys, which shimmer almost as brightly as Lola’s bright red, thigh-high heels.

$40-$85, 8pm Fri June 7 & Sat June 8, 2pm Sat June 8 & Sun June 9, The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Kinky Boots
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., June 7, 8 p.m., Sat., June 8, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., June 9, 2 p.m.
Price: $40-$85
Theater
