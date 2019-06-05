Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Kawhi Leonard Sues Nike Over Use of His Logo

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge TWITTER / TSNSPORTS
  • Twitter / TSNSports
Kawhi Leonard has filed a federal lawsuit against Nike over the use of his "KL" hand logo that became popular during his time with the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard, now star of the Toronto Raptors, signed an endorsement deal with New Balance after his Jordan endorsement, a Nike subsidiary, fell through.

In the lawsuit, obtained by KSAT-12, it claims Leonard designed and authored the logo before signing with Nike. The suit also claims that he then allowed Nike to use the logo on branded apparel and footwear after inking a deal in October of 2011.

Nike then copyrighted the logo without Leonard's consent in May 2017, which led to the two officially ending their endorsement relationship in September of 2018.

Leonard states in the lawsuit that he plans to use his logo in the future for apparel and footwear. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, he wore a jacket with the logo on it. The logo also remains on his rarely-used, yet verified Twitter account.
click to enlarge TWITTER / @KAWHILEONARD
  • Twitter / @kawhileonard
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. This Month's Naked Girls Reading Puts a New Spin on Nudie Films Read More

  2. UTSA Celebrates the Fiber Art Renaissance with New Exhibition Featuring Texas Embroidery Artists Read More

  3. The Moon Tolls for Thee: San Antonio Artist Amada Miller Recreates the Moon’s Seismic Cacophony in ‘Hollow Moon Rings Like a Bell’ Read More

  4. Crowd-Pleasing Broadway Hit Kinky Boots Taking Over Majestic Theatre This Weekend Read More

  5. Savage Love: Baby Soft Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...