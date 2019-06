Kawhi Leonard Sues Nike Over Use of His Logo

, a Nike subsidiary, fell through.

Leonard, now star of the Toronto Raptors, signed an endorsement deal with New Balance after his Jordan endorsementallowed Nike to use the logo on branded apparel and footwear after inking a deal in October of 2011.Nike then copyrighted the logo without Leonard's consent in May 2017, which led to the two officially ending their endorsement relationship in September of 2018.Leonard states in the lawsuit that he plans to use his logo in the future for apparel and footwear. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, he wore a jacket with the logo on it. The logo also remains on his rarely-used, yet verified Twitter account.