Thursday, June 6, 2019

Annual Family-Friendly Bubble Fest Brings Fun to Chris Park

Summer is a time to celebrate the simple pleasures, whether it be a jaunt down the river in a tube, an afternoon enjoying native flora and fauna in a state park or just going out in the backyard with a container full of suds to blow bubbles.

To that end, Ruby City has partnered with Spare Parts to throw the annual family-friendly Bubble Fest, which features “a variety of interactive Bubble Stations” that showcase the myriad ways you can manipulate soap into floating, iridescent spheres of sometimes surprising size. The grounds of Chris Park will be transformed into a bubble-themed paradise for a few hours on Saturday morning, creating a fun and educational experience that can be enjoyed by children and their parents alike.

Free, Sat June 8, 9am-noon, Chris Park, 111 Camp St., (210) 227-8400, rubycity.org.
Event Details Bubble Fest
@ Chris Park at Ruby City
111 Camp St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., June 8, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Price: Free
Special Events, Kids and Free
Map

