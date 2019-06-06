Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Artists Nate Cassie, Constance Lowe Collaborate for New Ruiz-Healy Art Exhibition 'Minding the Gaps'

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 9:19 AM

click to enlarge Bottles, 2015 - NATE CASSIE
  • Nate Cassie
  • Bottles, 2015
Although its title might conjure the sights and sounds of crowded London Underground stations, Ruiz-Healy Art’s new exhibition “Minding the Gaps” is not an artistic exploration of railway safety. Rather than addressing the potentially life-threatening distances between subway platforms and train cars, the gaps to be mindful of here are substantially more conceptual in nature. Blurring the boundaries between figuration and abstraction, form and function, the two-person show examines domesticity, permutation and perception while pairing sculptural works by mixed-media artists Nate Cassie and Constance Lowe.

A New Jersey native who earned an MFA from UTSA and has exhibited at Artpace, the McNay and Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., Cassie works between drawing, painting, sculpture, video and digital media. While his previous bodies of work have taken shape in abstract woodblock prints named after flowers, architectural birdhouses and etchings of spindly Texas trees, Cassie’s recent output falls within the realm of functional ceramics. While not immediately clear from their earthy finishes and organic imperfections, his almost ancient-looking jugs, cups and bottles reference hard-to-define “spaces in between” and the “gaps that distance surface from volume, skin and structure, formal and intuitive systems.”

Missouri-born Lowe earned an MFA from Western Michigan University, has shown at the Southwest School of Art and the Phoenix Art Museum and, like Cassie, is an alum of Artpace’s International Artist-in-Residence program. Although perhaps better known for geometric abstractions that fuse elements of photography and fiber art, Lowe also pushes her work into a sculptural realm with curious objects that suggest interventions on furniture or household decor. Whether combining calfskin, vinyl, felt, wood, mirrors or hardware, her three-dimensional pieces often draw inspiration from her family’s history of Midwestern farming. As for the “gaps” in question, they reveal themselves in the context of Lowe’s interest in “the abstraction of farmland as seen from the air” — and specifically the painterly photographs of the Earth captured by NASA’s Landsat satellite.

Free, on view 11am-4pm Tue-Sat through July 13, Ruiz-Healy Art, 201 E. Olmos Dr., (210) 804-2219, ruizhealyart.com.
Event Details Nate Cassie and Constance Lowe: Minding the Gaps
@ Ruiz-Healy Art
201-A E. Olmos Dr.
San Antonio, TX
When: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through July 13
Price: Free
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Nate Cassie and Constance Lowe: Minding the Gaps

    Staff Pick User Submitted
    Nate Cassie and Constance Lowe: Minding the Gaps @ Ruiz-Healy Art

    • Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through July 13 Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. This Month's Naked Girls Reading Puts a New Spin on Nudie Films Read More

  2. Culture on the Cheap: How to Visit San Antonio Museums for Free This Summer Read More

  3. 48th Annual Texas Folklife Festival Returns to Institute of Texan Cultures This Weekend Read More

  4. DeMar DeRozan Said He Was the 'Sacrificial Lamb' for the Toronto Raptors' Success Read More

  5. The Moon Tolls for Thee: San Antonio Artist Amada Miller Recreates the Moon’s Seismic Cacophony in ‘Hollow Moon Rings Like a Bell’ Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...