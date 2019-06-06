Thursday, June 6, 2019
Comedian Gary Owen Bringing All the Laughs to the Empire Theatre
By Jay Nanda
on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 8:56 AM
When you’ve been voted “Black America’s Favorite White Comedian” by Ebony Magazine, starred in your own 2018 docuseries on BET examining your interracial family life, and worked with Mike Tyson and Shaquille O’Neal, that’s translation for “this white boy’s got game.” And plenty of laughs to boot.
Don't miss the chance to see Gary Owen and rightfully laugh your ass off.
$29.75-$49.75, Sat June 8, 7:30pm & 10pm, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., June 8, 7:30 & 10 p.m.
Price:
$29.75-$49.75
Comedy
