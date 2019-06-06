Comedian Gary Owen Bringing All the Laughs to the Empire Theatre

click to enlarge Courtesy of Gary Owen

Event Details Gary Owen @ The Majestic Theatre 224 E Houston San Antonio, TX When: Sat., June 8, 7:30 & 10 p.m. Price: $29.75-$49.75 Comedy Map

When you’ve been voted “Black America’s Favorite White Comedian” by Ebony Magazine, starred in your own 2018 docuseries on BET examining your interracial family life, and worked with Mike Tyson and Shaquille O’Neal, that’s translation for “this white boy’s got game.” And plenty of laughs to boot.Don't miss the chance to see Gary Owen and rightfully laugh your ass off.