Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Young German Artists Take Over Blue Star’s Terminal 136 as Part of Cultural Exchange with UTSA

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 3:58 PM

click to enlarge LUKAS PICARD, HRUKKUR
  • Lukas Picard, Hrukkur
With the wistfully titled “I’m Simply Missing the Mountains,” UTSA’s offsite gallery Terminal 136 opens a window into the creative minds of three young artists attending the Germany’s State Academy of Fine Arts Karlsruhe. Assembling works by Anna Bläser, Veronica Moroder and Lukas Picard, the group show conjures travels both real and imagined while referencing architecture, topography and the hypnotic practice of staring out to sea.

Nodding to communication, misunderstandings and abandonment, Bläser works between fiber art, installation and drawing to invite viewers on a conceptual journey through the Black Forest, a fabric structure based on a 15th-century architectural element said to have healing properties and odd points in between. Further context is revealed through the poetic titles Bläser gives her objects, such as “In Siberia and in Former Times” and “The Rain Is Cooking Soup.”

Drawing from dreams and memories, Moroder creates paintings she says “do not correspond to the external reality — they have their own rules.” At times hinting at perplexing or melancholic narratives, her work takes shape here in an eight-part painting that “can be folded into the shape of a large suitcase.” Created specifically for the exhibition with accordion-pleating techniques associated with leporello books, the three-dimensional painting aims to open “a new space, in which the uncanny is inherent.”

Taking a cue from Robert Frost’s poem “Neither Out Far Nor In Deep,” Picard turns toward the sea for his pensive Hrukkur. Named after the Icelandic term for wrinkles, Hrukkur draws textural parallels between the sea and “crinkles of skin” and begs the question, “What is it that we are looking for out there?” A complementary component he describes as an “unfinished investigation,” Picard’s drawing series How to Invite a Ghost explores the universal concept of loss — “from simple objects to friendships or loved ones.”



In November of this year, the cultural exchange between UTSA and the State Academy of Fine Arts Karlsruhe will culminate with three San Antonio students exhibiting at the Luis Leu Gallery in Germany.

Free, opening receptions 6-9pm Thu, June 6 & Fri, June 7, on view noon-5pm Thu-Sat through June 22, Terminal 136, 136 Blue Star, (210) 758-6246, art.utsa.edu.
Event Details “I’m Simply Missing the Mountains”
@ Terminal 136
136 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., June 6, 6-9 p.m., Fri., June 7, 6-9 p.m., Sat., June 8, 12-5 p.m., Thu., June 13, 12-5 p.m., Fri., June 14, 12-5 p.m., Sat., June 15, 12-5 p.m., Thu., June 20, 12-5 p.m., Fri., June 21, 12-5 p.m. and Sat., June 22, 12-5 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • “I’m Simply Missing the Mountains”

    Staff Pick User Submitted
    “I’m Simply Missing the Mountains” @ Terminal 136

    • Thu., June 6, 6-9 p.m., Fri., June 7, 6-9 p.m., Sat., June 8, 12-5 p.m., Thu., June 13, 12-5 p.m., Fri., June 14, 12-5 p.m., Sat., June 15, 12-5 p.m., Thu., June 20, 12-5 p.m., Fri., June 21, 12-5 p.m. and Sat., June 22, 12-5 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. DeMar DeRozan Said He Was the 'Sacrificial Lamb' for the Toronto Raptors' Success Read More

  2. Culture on the Cheap: How to Visit San Antonio Museums for Free This Summer Read More

  3. 48th Annual Texas Folklife Festival Returns to Institute of Texan Cultures This Weekend Read More

  4. San Antonio Architecture Firm Clayton & Little Wins AIA's 2019 National Small Project Award Read More

  5. This Month's Naked Girls Reading Puts a New Spin on Nudie Films Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...