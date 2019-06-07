Slab Cinema and Hemisfair Park to Screen Star Wars For Free This Summer

click to enlarge Facebook / Star Wars

Event Details Star Wars at Hemisfair Park @ Yanaguana Garden 434 S. Alamo St. Southtown San Antonio, TX When: Tue., June 18, 7:30 p.m., Tue., June 25, 7:30 p.m. and Tue., July 2, 7:30 p.m. Price: Free Film Map

Hemisfair Park is soon to be transported to a galaxy far, far away.That's right – theoriginal trilogy is about to be screened for free in San Antonio for the very first time!Hemisfair and Slab Cinema teamed up to bringto our fair city in three special screenings that will be held on the Great Lawn of the Yanaguana Garden starting on Tuesday, June 18 withEach screening will feature a slate of intergalactic entertainment, including pre-film music by local musicians Cello Vida and Monte Vista Strings, myriadcharacters strolling about the garden in costume and an inflatable planetarium for some evening stargazing, not to mention out-of-this world snacks and drinks provided by Con Safos Cocina Y Cantina, Paleteria San Antonio, Chocollazo and more. All the screenings are pet-friendly, and attendees are encouraged to show up in costume.So, put on your Jedi robes, give the Millennium Falcon a whack and tell Chewie to punch it so that you can make it in time to watch a timeless science fiction fairytale beloved by people of all ages.