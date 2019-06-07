Email
Friday, June 7, 2019

Slab Cinema and Hemisfair Park to Screen Star Wars For Free This Summer

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / STAR WARS
  • Facebook / Star Wars
Hemisfair Park is soon to be transported to a galaxy far, far away.

That's right – the Star Wars original trilogy is about to be screened for free in San Antonio for the very first time!

Hemisfair and Slab Cinema teamed up to bring Star Wars to our fair city in three special screenings that will be held on the Great Lawn of the Yanaguana Garden starting on Tuesday, June 18 with A New Hope.

Each screening will feature a slate of intergalactic entertainment, including pre-film music by local musicians Cello Vida and Monte Vista Strings, myriad Star Wars characters strolling about the garden in costume and an inflatable planetarium for some evening stargazing, not to mention out-of-this world snacks and drinks provided by Con Safos Cocina Y Cantina, Paleteria San Antonio, Chocollazo and more. All the screenings are pet-friendly, and attendees are encouraged to show up in costume.



So, put on your Jedi robes, give the Millennium Falcon a whack and tell Chewie to punch it so that you can make it in time to watch a timeless science fiction fairytale beloved by people of all ages.

Free, 7:30 p.m. Tues. June 18, 25 & July 2, Hemisfair Park, 434 S. Alamo St., (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com.
Event Details Star Wars at Hemisfair Park
@ Yanaguana Garden
434 S. Alamo St.
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., June 18, 7:30 p.m., Tue., June 25, 7:30 p.m. and Tue., July 2, 7:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Film
Map
