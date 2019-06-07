Summer Edition of PechaKucha Brings Eclectic Lineup to San Antonio

click to enlarge Josh Huskin

Paula Gold Williams

San Antonio’s chapter of PechaKucha (literally Japanese for “chit-chat”) has, since its inception in 2011, provided a vibrant space for all manner of smart and successful people to share their interests, expertise and inspiration. The PechaKucha rules, first developed in Japan, are beautifully straightforward: eight presenters get 20 slides each, which are each shown for only 20 seconds, for a total of 6:40 per presentation. For attendees, the fast-moving and concise format allows for easy digestion of material and cuts back on our natural tendency to lose focus.The six presenters for Pechakucha SA Vol. 34 are Anthony Dean-Harris (writer, editor and curator), Anel I. Flores (writer, artist and scholar with focus on Chicana and lesbian identity), Neil Fauerso (writer, curator and experimental music label head), John A. Martinez (CEO of Direct Motion Technologies), Paula Gold Williams (chairwoman of the SA Chamber of Commerce) and Kay Hindes (archeologist and historian).The talks, as always, are preceded by a happy hour meant to encourage networking and get attendees into the spirit of learning and sharing.