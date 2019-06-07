Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 7, 2019

Summer Edition of PechaKucha Brings Eclectic Lineup to San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 1:38 PM

click to enlarge Paula Gold Williams - JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
  • Paula Gold Williams
San Antonio’s chapter of PechaKucha (literally Japanese for “chit-chat”) has, since its inception in 2011, provided a vibrant space for all manner of smart and successful people to share their interests, expertise and inspiration. The PechaKucha rules, first developed in Japan, are beautifully straightforward: eight presenters get 20 slides each, which are each shown for only 20 seconds, for a total of 6:40 per presentation. For attendees, the fast-moving and concise format allows for easy digestion of material and cuts back on our natural tendency to lose focus.

The six presenters for Pechakucha SA Vol. 34 are Anthony Dean-Harris (writer, editor and curator), Anel I. Flores (writer, artist and scholar with focus on Chicana and lesbian identity), Neil Fauerso (writer, curator and experimental music label head), John A. Martinez (CEO of Direct Motion Technologies), Paula Gold Williams (chairwoman of the SA Chamber of Commerce) and Kay Hindes (archeologist and historian).

The talks, as always, are preceded by a happy hour meant to encourage networking and get attendees into the spirit of learning and sharing.

$5, Tue June 11, 6:30pm, Venue Villita, 401 Villita St., pechakucha.org/cities/san-antonio.
Event Details PechaKucha Night San Antonio: Vol. 34
@ Villita Assembly Buliding
401 Villita
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., June 11, 6:30 p.m.
Price: $5
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • PechaKucha Night San Antonio: Vol. 34

    Staff Pick User Submitted
    PechaKucha Night San Antonio: Vol. 34 @ Villita Assembly Buliding

    • Tue., June 11, 6:30 p.m. $5

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Annual Family-Friendly Bubble Fest Brings Fun to Chris Park Read More

  2. Experimental Film Series Landing in San Antonio This Weekend Takes Aim at Confederate Monuments Across the South Read More

  3. San Antonio Architecture Firm Clayton & Little Wins AIA's 2019 National Small Project Award Read More

  4. Young German Artists Take Over Blue Star’s Terminal 136 as Part of Cultural Exchange with UTSA Read More

  5. Free Flicks: How to Watch Blockbusters and Cult Classics Alike Without Breaking the Bank This Summer Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...