Weekend Plans a Disaster? Stream These Four New Apocalyptic Titles Instead

So much for a sweet and sunny June – between the muddy aftermath of the midweek downpour and a weekend heat index expected to reach up to 104 degrees, you may be reconsidering any outdoor plans you previously had in mind. Instead of braving muggy weather, biting insects and risk of sunburn, why not take a load off and watch other people deal with disaster?See below for a list of the latest apocalyptic content you can stream while you stay inside and bask in the AC.HBO NowHBO's miniseries chronicling the Chernobyl nuclear disaster got a bit lost in the mix when it premiered in May, drowned out by thefinal season buzz. But, in the wake of theseries finale, the miniseries received a surge in popularity as fans swarmed on any available option to fill a newly-formed Westeros-shaped void.Stellan Skarsgård, Jared Harris and Emily Watson star in the historical drama about the aftermath of the infamous April 1986 nuclear plant disaster in the Ukranian SSR. The fifth and final episode aired on June 3, so the full miniseries is now available to binge, if you dare.P.S. See if you can keep track of the manycameos in the show.NetflixIn the mood for something grim but need to choose a flick that everyone can enjoy? Gather up on the couch and take a trip to the Rim of the World, a summer camp where kids can get away from it all.Unfortunately, when aliens attack, leaving teens Alex (Jack Gore), ZhenZhen (Miya Cech), Dariush (Benjamin Flores Jr.) and Gabriel (Alessio Scalzotto) alone and without electronics, it means they're that much farther from civilization. While being in the wilderness may have saved them from the alien onslaught, the four misfits must now must find a way back into the city to deliver the literal key to stopping the invasion.Written by's Zack Stentz,is a modern homage to classic '80s kid-centric adventure flicks likeAlso like, the movie features some profanity, plus a hefty dose of violence, so it's not appropriate for all ages. That being said, if your kiddos are already deep into apocalyptic content, there's likely not anything in this flick that'll blow their minds.Netflixhas been doing everyone's head in since Charlie Brooker's dystopian science fiction anthology series first aired on the BBC in 2011. Netflix snatched up the rights starting with the series' third season in 2016, and stretched the streaming platform's technological capabilities to the limit with 2018's "choose your own adventure" filmReturning to a more British-sized offering,'s three-episode fifth season still packs a punch, backed up by a cast full of heavy-hitters. Avengers Anthony Mackie and Pom Klementieff reunite post-in "Striking Vipers," "Smithereens" stars a grim-looking ponytailed Topher Grace () alongside Andrew Scott () and Miley Cyrus suitably plays a pop star living a supposedly charmed life in "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too."NetflixYou may be familiar with buzzy European shows likeand, but did you know that they wouldn't be here without the success of Brazilian series? Developed for Netflix from a 2009 pilot, the series follows a group of 20-year-olds who must complete "The Process" for a chance to escape the impoverished "Inland" to enjoy a prosperous life in a community "Offshore."Picking back up a year after the end of season two, the third season ofbrings us a new alternative to Offshore: The Shell. But, battered by a catastrophic sandstorm and infighting within the community, can The Shell survive?